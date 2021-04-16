When you put hormones and television together, you get great series to enjoy from home.

If we can do something to enjoy most of us, in this technological age, is a huge amount of multimedia content, like the one that offers Netflix, and that it has in the genre of youth series, here you can access the series that we recommend around Elite, one of its best assets for win the favor of the audience. The ease with which stories are assembled around a group of teenagers, the horrors of puberty and the desire to emulate those we see through the screen have made series like Elite, For thirteen reasons or Skins are among the audience’s favorites.

If you think this kind of contents is the one that best suits your profile user name and, in addition, you want a lot of boys and girls dazzle you with their stories and their interpretations, you just have to take a look at our recommendations on the red platform.

Netflix: the best 8 teen series on the platform

Whether you are looking mysteries and murders in exclusive schools, such as Elite, as if you need raise your adrenaline levels, as proposed by Skins, we believe that this ready it is perfect for you.

EliteGleeSkinsRequest MeBabyBetweenScreamFor thirteen reasons

Elite

I think it will surprise no one that this Serie television is the first named, since the success that it has reaped, also thanks to the role played by many of its actors in the famous The Money Heist, it is as deserved as the exemplary invoice and the narrative rhythm that offers us this title. His argument will not catch almost anyone by surprise, but I remind you that we are facing a series where some working class boys they get into the wolf’s mouth, which is nothing less than a exclusive institute, and face a murder mystery already a crude class struggle.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 3 Chapters: 24 Average duration: 50 minutes

Glee

We jump to the other side of the pond and introduce you one of the most popular series of the past decade, where we will attend the McKinley Institute and become part of a misfit clubAdorable teenagers from minute one, the so-called Glee club. A teacher will be in charge of bringing the club to fruition, despite the love affairs and of a evil cheerleader teacher. The Union of youth comedy Y musical it will make you laugh, sing and dance during any of its seasons.

Year: 2009 Seasons: 6 Chapters: 121 Average duration: 40 minutes

Skins

We have visited teenagers from Spain and the United States, so now we have to travel again to our continent and reach the coast of England, where we will meet another group of teenagers, although in this case, as will happen in the last of the recommendations, an attempt is made to risk in the topics that are touched and cases of personality disorders, of problems of feeding, complicated family situations, mental diseases and they begin to touch, without much blush, matters such as homosexuality, quite hidden until the beginning of this century or, simply, reason for the odd joke without grace.

Year: 2007 Seasons: 7 Chapters: 61 Average duration: 40 minutes

Challenge me

Despite the cancellation of the series, after its first season, you must give this a chance story, which tells us, openly and openly, the life of a cheerleading group, both their personal relationship and their way of life, with Beth as the main cheerleader. Addy, Beth’s best friend, will be his main support when a new coach come up with new ideas and put in danger the relationship with the rest of the team members and, consequently, their own leadership.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 10 Average duration: 40 minutes

Baby

Even though their protagonists They are also of age to go to Institute, therefore, they are exposed to everything that being a teenager entails, this series tries to go one step further and will show us a somewhat darker and more dangerous reality in one of the most beautiful cities in the world, the eternal Rome. Girls from upper class by day, they’ll start fooling around with underworld from the city, in an emergency call to the white slave traffic, discovering that the human being is a domesticated animal.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 3 Chapters: 18 Average duration: 40 minutes

Between

We incorporate the fantastic premises, perhaps not in a strict sense of the term, to add this TV series to our list and show you the story of Wiley, which will represent the adolescents of the narrative, a Pregnant young, if this is no longer a problem enough for her, she must use all her courage to face a new type of society, since a strange disease has decimated the Adults of his hometown and the Government has imposed a quarantine for the area.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 12 Average duration: 40 minutes

scream

Taking as reference the horror movie saga that marked an era and a trend at the end of the 20th century, Scream wants to make us scream In front of a mysterious killer and that we enjoy seeing how a series of teenagers, with roles almost traced to those of the original tapes, although adapted to the new times, suffer anger of a wretch, perhaps unhappy, mad, What does he want sow panic in the institute and the city. Lakewood will be, this time, the stage chosen to place us in the macabre and interesting plot.

Year: 2015 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 23 Average duration: 40 minutes

For thirteen reasons

The series that marked millions of viewers, both for the argument central, as in the way in which he approached such a sensitive and little discussed topic, such as the suicides, is our last recommendation. In its first season, we will follow Clay jensen, a teenager who discover the sound tapes that his friend, recently deceased, has left him and where he explains the reasons that led him to get out of the way, alluding to both students, teachers and their inner circle, in such a story heartbreaking as something exaggerated for the taste of the morbid viewers.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 4 Chapters: 49 Average duration: 60 minutes

Related topics: Netflix

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all