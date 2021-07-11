The best 8 special apps for vegetarians and vegans

Do you consider yourself a vegetarian or vegan? These are 8 applications to maintain your healthy and healthy lifestyle.

To be vegetarian or vegan, goes beyond a “fashion” as many consider it, it is a philosophy and lifestyle that requires many changes in habits and thoughts, all with the intention of creating a morally responsible society with animals and the environment.

In this sense, we know that reach your goal It is not an easy task and if you really want to live this way, you have to start with make small changes in your life and learn as much as you can about this topic.

Therefore, today we want to help you carry a easier transition via 8 apps that are very useful for vegetarians and vegans that you must try. So join us to get to know them.

The best Android app to find vegan and vegetarian restaurants

List of the best useful apps for vegetarians

Inside of Google Play Store You will find different applications that address this issue from different points of view. In any case, we want to make your life easier and for this, we have selected those that we consider to be the most complete.

So let’s get to know them a little more in detail so you can decide which is the one that best suits you and gives you the most benefit.

HappyCow: search vegan / vegetarian restaurants

Who said that for being vegan or vegetarian you could not enjoy in a good restaurant? That is why HappyCow has become one of the best useful apps for vegetarians and vegans.

Search and find more than 130,000 vegan and vegetarian restaurants in more than 180 countries instantly, with reviews and stories from more than 1 million users around the world.

Know their location, contact, hours, prices and much more from your mobile in seconds. In addition, it helps you plan a healthy diet, save lists for offline access, among other things. Best of all, it’s totally free!

Vegetarian and Vegan Recipes

Enjoy incredible and delicious vegan and vegetarian recipes to prepare at home with this excellent app. With hundreds of dishes waiting for you, it is one of the best options for a healthy nutrition with a touch of the best Italian style.

With Vegetarian and Vegan Recipes you will know everything you need to eat healthy, since the nutritional values and calories of food, calculate quantities and portions to take the cooking time of each preparation with its built-in clock. Without forgetting the incredible dishes.

If you are one of those who carries one gluten free diet, lactose or eggs, this is also a perfect app for you, since it has a section designed for you. It’s totally free and worth giving it a try.

Easy Vegetarian

As its name implies, it is an application that offers you a very simple way to enjoy a vegan and vegetarian diet. Easy Vegetarian has more than 200 recipes designed for a rich and healthy diet that increase every week.

Accede to nutritional information, create your shopping list, save your favorite recipes to view them offline and you can even use their Smart Ingredient Sorting, where the ingredients are placed on a shopping list automatically.

If you are looking for a free app that makes it easy for you to transition to a meat-free diet and products of animal origin, Easy Vegetarian can be your great ally.

VHappy Vegan, Vegetarian & Eco Search Engine in Spain

Yes you live in Spain or you are visiting this country and want to find a vegan, eco or cruelty-free animal products place, VHappy is the application you need to carry on your mobile.

Find more of 2,000 stores registered with profiles, menus, reviews and contacts in your city. From cafes, ice cream parlors, sustainable and eco retreats to beauty salons, cooking academies and vegan tattoo centers, they are in this application.

Find out about future events, interact with other community members, create lists of favorite places and more in one place. It is one of the useful apps for vegetarians and vegans that you can find for free.

Veg & Buddy

Do you want to meet other people who share your philosophy and lifestyle vegan and vegetarian? Veg & Buddy is the first social network created for people with your same values.

Thanks to its friend finder, you will be able to find others vegan and vegetarian users near you. Stay up-to-date with activism events, parties, fairs, camps and more in your city.

As if that were not enough, you can also find vegan and vegetarian recipes created by other members of the community or share yours with them. Join this community and share your lifestyle with other people like you.

Is It Vegan?

If you are starting in the vegan or vegetarian world, Is it vegan? it will be an amazing app for you. Know if a product is vegetarian, vegan or not in seconds with just scan your UPC barcode.

This way, you will instantly get a sorting your ingredient list in detail, with its origin and nutritional value, so you can know if it is a suitable product or not for your diet.

It has a database of food and beverage products Pre-classified quite wide and that every day increases thanks to the contributions of other users of the community. The only disadvantage is that not many products are registered outside the United States, however, the app adds more every day.

Quit Meat

If you want to start a change in your diet to reduce the consumption of animal products, Quit Meat is your ally on this path. Carry a control and record of your daily progress in a single application.

With Quit Meat you can get recommendations for a healthy diet depending on your meat or dairy intake, it will help you calculate the average consumption of these products and the amount of water and greenhouse gases that you saved in your process.

Veggly – Vegan and Vegetarian Dating

The last of our useful apps for vegetarians and vegans it is Veggly, an excellent alternative to have dating with people what do you share values ​​and lifestyle.

Veg & Buddy is a social network to meet and interact with other people who share your philosophy, with Veggly you can find love in other people who share your ideals about animals, health and the planet.

Now that you have all these special apps for vegetarians and vegans, you can lead one more life healthy and responsible with the environment, changing your eating habits, meeting other people with the same interests and why not, the love of your life.

If you liked this article, do not hesitate to take a look at the best apps to eat healthier and lose weight and 7 options that can help you quit smoking.

