The best 8 games like Guitar Hero or Rock Band for Android

Start rocking out with any of these Guitar Hero or Rock Band-like games for Android.

Admit it, you too have dreamed of becoming a rock star. Luckily, there are plenty of free games on the Google Play Store that can help you do just that. So in this opportunity, we will tell you what they are the best Guitar Hero or Rock Band type games for Android that you can download right now.

Rock is an important part of life for many, we are talking about a legendary musical genre that does not go out of style even though the years go by. If you are one of those who carries the fire of rock within yourself, then you will love the games similar to Guitar Hero or Rock Band for Android that you will see on the list.

The 8 best games like Guitar Hero or Rock Band

Each of these games has what it takes to make you rock from your mobile screen. You alone take care of choosing the one you like the most and start having fun as soon as possible. Do you want to take your passion to a further level? Then better install one of the 9 best apps to learn to play guitar with your mobile.

Guitar Band Battle

Guitar Band Battle is one of the best games similar to Guitar Hero or Rock Band for Android. As in all games of this type, you will have to play a chords while the song is playing to score points. An interesting feature of Guitar Band Flash is that only three buttons are used, while Guitar Hero and Rock Band have five.

Forming a rock band has never been so easy, you just have to download this game and that’s it. You will start to live the adventure of have a band, hire musicians, seek glory and achieve fame from your mobile screen.

Guitar Flash

Guitar Flash is a Guitar Hero inspired game with everything you need to have fun for hours. We are talking about a title that in your music library includes the best rock classics. So if you wanted a game similar to Guitar Hero or Rock Band for Android with good songs, you will love it.

In Guitar Flash there are three levels of difficulty: easy, medium and difficult. The more time you spend playing, the better your skills will be. Of course, it is not a game that stands out for having exceptional graphics.

BEAT MP3 2.0 – Rhythm of play

BEAT MP3 2.0 is one of the most interesting games you will see on the list. Why? Because take the MP3 songs that your phone has so you can play with them. The game includes a unique music analysis system and also features a random rhythm system.

You just take care of playing the notes at the moment to get the longest score, BEAT MP3 2.0 will be dedicated to creating the perfect setting for you to play with your favorite songs. Go ahead and play with that song you have in mind!

Rock hero

Rock Hero is a music game that will test your skills to play the guitar and keep up with the music. This is a simple game, as it only includes 9 songs that can be played on 3 different difficulties. However, it also allows you to choose songs from your mobile in case you are looking for a different experience.

Make sure you pay attention to each note, play it at the perfect time, and try to practice as much as necessary to improve your scores.

Guitar music hero

Guitar Music Hero is another musical game with three difficulties and tons of fun songs for you to rock from your mobile screen. The songs are full of quality and can be played by up to two people at the same time with the split screen.

There are rock songs, reggaeton, reggae, ballads and much more. If you were looking for a game similar to Guitar Hero or Rock Band for Android that has songs of various styles, then you will love this one.

Reggaeton hero

Reggaeton Hero, as the name implies, is a game similar to Guitar Hero or Rock Band for Android but with reggaeton songs. The theme is the same as that of all the games on the list: hit the highest number in each song for your sea points.

Reggaeton Hero has a fully personalized internal ranking in which you can fight until you put your name at the top of the rating. As you can see, it is a game of music, rhythm, skill, with a lot of reggaeton and addictive gameplay.

Rock out

Rock Out is the closest thing to Rock Band you’ll see on this list. We are talking about a game in which you can measure your skills, alone or against other players, with instruments such as drums and guitar.

Choose the difficulty level between Garage Band or Rockstar to start rocking. Fight your name to the top of the leaderboard!

Rock Challenge

Rock Challenge: Electric Guitar Game is a game similar to Guitar Hero and Rock Band for Android It will test your skills to play the guitar and keep up with the music. Play alone or against people from all over the world, it all depends on how you want to rock.

Start your career in Europe, but improve until you can play on other continents. Unlock all levels and plays the final concert in the United States. Become a music superstar!

