Start a good marathon with the best 7 finished Netflix and HBO series that you can watch right now.

If you are one of those people who hates watching a series on broadcast, then you have come to the right place. Why? Because today we will tell you what they are the best 7 series already finished from Netflix and HBO. You will not have to wait for any season or episode to be broadcast because its end is final!

Some like to wait patiently for an episode of a series to come out to watch it, but many prefer to marathon and enjoy a series from beginning to end without any interruptions. Did you feel identified? Well, any of the titles that appear on this list have everything you need to get you hooked.

7 already finished Netflix and HBO series that you will love

Don’t worry, you can be sure that all the series that appear in this list have already finished. That is, you can start to see them at your own pace, how many chapters a day you want and without having to wait at all. And if you wanted to vitiate properly, you should also take a look at this list with the most addictive Netflix series.

Breaking bad

Breaking Bad is one of the best series of narcos, gangsters and drugs in all history. This is based on the life of Walter White, a chemistry professor with cancer, who starts cooking meth with his student Jesse Pinkman whose trade was to sell drugs in his locality.

After seeing the high price of the treatments, Walter decided take the path of evil to get money and support your family. However, in time he will end up turning into a monster capable of killing or doing whatever it takes to protect his business.

Year: 2008 Seasons: 6 Episodes: 62 Average duration: 45 minutes

Vikings

Vikings is an interesting series that combines action, some mythology and unpredictable drama. The story is based on the legends of Ragnar Lodbrok, one of the most famous Vikings in Norse culture. In Vikings you will see blood, betrayal, murder, beautiful women, great battles and spectacular characters.

If you were looking for an exciting series that is already over and is addictive, Vikings is the perfect alternative for you. Vikings is perfect for doing a marathon at home (either alone or with the whole family)!

Year: 2013 Seasons: 6 Episodes: 89 Average duration: 45 minutes

Community

Thanks to its strange and funny characters, Community is one of the best comedies or laughter series that you can see on Netflix. This follows the day to day of a study group from a community college in the United States and their strange adventures.

Community is full of countless references to popular culture, as well as film and television parodies. We are talking about the perfect series for sarcasm lovers and for anyone who wants to relax for a while in front of the TV screen.

Year: 2009 Seasons: 6 Episodes: 110 Approximate duration: 20 minutes.

Spartacus

Spartacus is a series that tells the life of the famous gladiator Spartacus, since he was captured by the Romans, going through his life in the gladiator school of Batiatus, until his rebellion and flight with his other fellow gladiators.

We are talking about a spectacular series, very well done from all points of view. The fight scenes are quite exciting, and the 300 movie-style way of doing it will keep you entertained from the very first fight.

Year: 2010, Seasons: 4, Episodes: 39, Approximate duration: 55 minutes.

Grey’s Anatomy

It is impossible to talk about series that have already ended without mentioning Grey’s Anatomy, longest-running medical drama ever. This series follows the life of Meredith Gray, the daughter of a renowned general surgeon, after being accepted into the residency program at Seattle Grace Hospital.

Grey’s Anatomy has all the key ingredients to captivate and captivate you: drama, emotion, conflicts, characters that overcome adversity, complex medical cases and an incredible protagonist. If you like medicine series, this is a must see.

Year: 2005, Seasons: 17, Episodes: 369, Approximate duration: 42 minutes.

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones is a medieval fantasy series that chronicles the dynastic struggles between various noble families for control of the Iron Throne from the continent of Westeros. Without exaggerating, we are talking about one of the most popular series in history.

If you have HBO and you were looking for a finished series that has everything you need to entertain you from the first chapter, then Game of Thrones will enchant you. Surprises and emotions are more than assured!

Year: 2011 Seasons: 8 Episodes: 73 Approximate duration: 60 minutes.

Chernobyl

Chernobyl is an HBO series that tells how it was the unfortunate catastrophe that occurred on April 25, 1986 at the Vladimir Ilyich Lenin nuclear power plant. It is a series that will keep you in tension from the moment you start to watch it until the last chapter ends.

Although Chernobyl is the shortest series on the list, it is one of the rawest productions you’ll see in your entire life. Looking for a series to watch in one day? Well when you start to see this you may lose track of time and stay hooked on the screen until it is finished.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 1.Episodes: 5.Approximate duration: 60 minutes Netflix: The best 8 teen series on the platform

