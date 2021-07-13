The best 5G network in Spain is Orange, according to Systemics-PAB

More than 1,500 kilometers traveled and more than 2,500 loading and unloading tests, with an important victory for Orange.

It is quite common for operators to order studies on your fixed or mobile networks to gain muscle in commercial campaigns, although the truth is that this trophy that Orange has just won comes from the hands of Systemics-PAB and an absolutely independent analysis on the main mobile networks with 5G technology from Spain.

In fact, it is that the tests that the colleagues of RatesDe referenced us only confirm the previous news that Orange was deploying its 5G network more and better than anyone in Spain, now with tests and indicators obtained on the Real World using SIMs from the four main operators, Vodafone, Movistar, Yoigo and Orange itself, to compare also working under identical conditions.

Not surprisingly, the experts at Systemics-PAB used exactly the same terminals, several units of Samsung’s Galaxy S21 +, which performed basic coverage, upload and download tests on a scheduled loop, checking the quality of the networks upload web pages, using streaming services or uploading files to the network.

The tests were carried out between the 11th and the 26th of last May, with a vehicle moving around the Spanish geography between different cities that represent 17.8% of the population, traveling more than 1,500 kilometers and accumulating more than 2,500 tests that serve as a good sample to review the progress of the 5G deployment in our country.

Orange’s 5G is already in almost 300 cities, it will reach 400 in 2022

Orange signs the most extensive 5G network, and also the fastest in Spain in speed peaks

As we mentioned, the results could not be more encouraging for Orange, and it is that the French operator took the cat to the water winning both the coverage and speed tests, although in this second case with Vodafone much closer and even above in certain indicators, as you will see now.

The first important news is that Yoigo’s 5G network was not detected in testingHence, the charts only show the three main operators. Obviously, you should know that Yoigo uses Orange’s 5G network where it does not have its own coverage, certainly limited.

Regarding the extension of the networks, that of Orange was available in 51% of the route carried out by Systemics-PAB technicians, with Vodafone second in 37% of the territory and Movistar almost tied, reaching 35% availability, both quite far from the orange reference.

Regarding speeds, Orange had the highest average download speed rate, with 156.6 Mbps, although Vodafone signs the best average upload speed, with 37.4 Mbps. Peak speeds also leave Orange with the best record, signing 623 Mbps for the 506 Mbps from Vodafone and the 305 Mbps from Movistar.

If we talk a little about the experience, in terms of the load of web pages Vodafone and Orange tied with scores of 97 percent with Movistar 10 points below, and with Vodafone dominating the streaming field with a 99% note that Orange follows closely.

5G takes off in Spain, with much better coverage that is not only limited to large cities, although with a quality still halfway between 4G LTE and what is expected from 5G ‘Standlone’ that is still to come.

They tell us from Systemics-PAB that the results can be extrapolated to both large and small cities, since in Madrid the results were similar, highlighting from the consultancy that the evolution of 5G in Spain is important, although improvement is needed in a quality that will surely take off with the 5G Standalone that Vodafone already advertises in scoop.

Certainly noteworthy is that at least 33% of all tests launched during the study were done in 5G, so it seems that in fact the coverage of the new generation is not so symbolic and is also beginning to advance through smaller towns and cities.

And you, what is your experience? Do you already use 5G in your day to day?

The best 5G mobiles on the market that you can buy right now

