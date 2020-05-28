Although, for the moment, Vodafone is the only operator that offers a commercial 5G network in our country (already available in 21 Spanish cities), the truth is that the range of terminals compatible with new generation networks it is getting wider. Initially, there were three models that arrived in the first months of 2019 (the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G), to which more alternatives were added throughout last year.

But it has undoubtedly been this 2020 when most manufacturers have started to launch a whole barrage of 5G terminals. In fact, almost all brands already have one or more proposals of this type, and not only in the high range, but also in the mid-range. Next, we will review the best 5G phones that this year is leaving us and we will update the article periodically as more are coming out.

Huawei P40 and P40 Pro

As every spring, Huawei renewed its P family, which this new generation has been materialized in three terminals: the Huawei P40, the Huawei P40 Pro and a Plus version of the latter that has not gone on sale in Spain. The Huawei P40 you can buy it for 799 euros, while the Pro model costs 1,099 euros.

None of them has the pre-installed Google application ecosystem, but they bring Android 10 AOSP and Huawei mobile services (HMS). However, they are compatible with 5G NSA and SA networks thanks to the Kirin 990 processor and boast a photographic equipment signed by Leica (triple in the standard model and quadruple in the Pro).

Huawei P40 5G – 6.1 “OLED Smartphone (8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, Leica 50MP Triple Camera (50 + 16 + 8MP) with night vision, Kirin 990 5G chip, 3800 mAh, fast charge, EMUI 10 HMS) Silver + CM51 speaker

Huawei P40 Pro 5G – 6.58 “OLED Smartphone (8GB RAM + 256GB ROM, Quad Leica 50MP Camera (50 + 40 + 12 + TOF), 50x zoom, Kirin 990 5G, 4200 mAh, fast charge, EMUI 10 HMS ) Silver + CM51 speaker

Huawei P40 Lite 5G

This model, which has appeared recently – and by surprise – uses the EMUI interface and Huawei mobile services (HMS), that is, does not bring Google services and applications. Otherwise, it includes a 6.5-inch FullHD + IPS LCD screen and the in-house Kirin 820 processor, along with 6GB of RAM and 12GB of expandable internal storage.

Particularly notable is its quad rear camera with a 64-megapixel main sensor and its 4,200 mAh battery.

with 40W fast charge. It is available in three different colors and It has an official price of 399 euros (with some 3i FreeBuds as a gift).

HUAWEI P40 lite 5G – Smartphone with 6.5 “FullView Screen, Quad 64MP AI Camera, 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 40W Fast Charge, Dual Sim, Silver + 3i Freebuds

Huawei Mate Xs

Huawei’s latest foldable features a 6.6-inch front screen and a 6.38-inch rear screen; when we deploy it, the panel has an 8-inch diagonal. To this are added 8 GB of RAM, 512 GB of internal storage and the Kirin 980 processor, which is accompanied by the Balong 5000 modem, making it compatible with 5G NSA and SA networks.

Its price, as would be expected in a device of this class, is the highest of all the models that appear in this compilation. And is that the Huawei Mate XS, which does not have the services of Google, it costs a whopping 2,599 euros.

HUAWEI Mate Xs – 5G Smartphone, 8 “Folding Screen (Smart Multi-Window, Kirin 990 5G, EMUI10.0, 8GB RAM + 512GB ROM, Leica 40MP Quad Camera, 55W Huawei SuperCharge) Interstellar Blue

LG V50 ThinQ 5G

Although the LG V60 ThinQ has already been presented in Korea, it has not yet arrived in Spain, so we are left with the LG V50 ThinQ 5G as LG’s representative. This model, which went on sale last year, features the Snapdragon 855 as the brain, a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charge and IP68 and MIL-STD 810G endurance certifications

In addition to a 6.4-inch OLED QHD + screen (3,120 x 1,440 pixels), the LG V50 ThinQ 5G has an optional accessory, called Dual Screen, which gives the phone a second OLED screen. Have a official price of 999 euros, but the Dual Screen is sold separately.

LG V50 ThinQ 5G 128GB 6GB RAM Black

OPPO Find X2 and X2 Pro

To succeed its OPPO Find X, the company has chosen to launch two moelos: the OPPO Find X2 and the OPPO Find X2 Pro. Both share the 6.7 inch OLED screen with QHD + resolution, the Snapdragon 865 processor, the 32 MP front camera and the 65 W fast charging system.

However, they differ on the rear camera: 48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP with 5X zoom for the Pro model, and 48 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP with 3X zoom for the Find X2. The latter is for sale with a official price of 999 euros, while his older brother raises that figure to 1,199.99 euros in its two versions, vegan leather and ceramic.

OPPO Find X2 5G – 6.7 “Smartphone (AMOLED, 12GB / 256GB, Octa-core, 48MP + 13MP + 12MP rear camera, 32MP front camera, 4,200 mAh, Android 10, Snapdragon 865) Blue + Bang & Olufsen H8i Headphones

OPPO Find X2 Neo and X2 Lite

In addition to the previous models, the Find X2 family has welcomed two other upper-middle-range terminals: the OPPO Find X2 Lite and the OPPO Find X2 Neo, which are for sale with a official price of 499 and 699 euros, respectively.

Both phones are characterized, on the one hand, by having four rear cameras, and on the other, by having 5G connectivity thanks to the Snapdragon 765G processor. They mount a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with perforation and 90 Hz in the case of the Find X2 Neo, and 6.4-inch with notch in the Find X2 Lite.

OPPO Find X2 LITE 5G – Smartphone 6.4 “AMOLED, 8GB / 128GB, Octa-core, 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera, 32MP front camera, 4,000 mAh, Android 10, Black color

OPPO Find X2 NEO 5G – 6.5 “AMOLED Smartphone, 12GB / 256GB, Octa-core, 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera, 32MP front camera, 4,000 mAh, Android 10, Black color

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

Among other features, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro share the 16 MP front camera, Snapdragon 865 processor, and IP68 certification. The first of them is for sale at a price from 709 euros, while the variant starts from 909 euros.

They both have a Fluid AMOLED display: 6.55-inch, FullHD + and 90Hz on the OnePlus 8, and 6.78-inch, QHD + and 120 Hz on the OnePlus 8 Pro. They also differ on the camera: 48 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP for the Pro and 48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP for the standard model.

OnePlus 8 Onyx Black Phone | 6.55 ”Fluid AMOLED 90Hz Screen | 8GB of RAM + 128GB of Storage | Triple Chamber | Warp Charge 30 | Dual Sim | 5G | 2 years warranty

OnePlus 8 Pro Black Onyx Phone | 6.78 “Fluid AMOLED 3D Screen at 120Hz | 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage | Quad Camera | Wireless Fast Charging | Dual Sim | 5G | 2 Years Warranty

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Although the Realme catalog is about to welcome more 5G terminals, right now the only one compatible with the latest generation networks is the Realme X50 Pro. And if there is something that this model presumes it is its price from 599 euros, quite contained compared to the high-end of other manufacturers.

That does not prevent you from having a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865 processor and 4,200 mAh battery with 65W fast charge. It also highlights its photographic equipment consisting of a double 32 MP + 8 MP front camera and a quad rear camera with a 64 MP main sensor.

realme X50 Pro – 6.44 “5G Smartphone, 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, OctaCore Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor, Quad AI 64MP Camera, MicroSD, Rust Red

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

The Galaxy A90 5G is another model that hit the market last year, but we want to rescue it for two reasons: it was arrival of 5G to the upper-middle range of Samsung and still has no substitute. Among other features, it stands out for its 6.7-inch SUPER AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution (393 dpi) and integrated fingerprint sensor.

It also has the Snapdragon 855 processor, a triple rear camera with a 48-megapixel main sensor and a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging at 25W. Right now, you have a official price of 749 euros and it is available in two colors: black or white.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G (128gb, 6.7 “Full HD + Dynamic sAMOLED Screen, 4500 MaH), Color Black [Versión española]

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 + and Galaxy S20 Ultra can be obtained in two versions, 4G and 5G, which are exactly the same, except for the difference in connectivity and, of course, in the price: the 5G are somewhat more expensive than their counterparts. they cost from 1,009, 1,109 and 1,359 euros respectively.

The three devices share the Exynos 990 processor together with the Exynos 5123 modem, so all of them are compatible with 5G NSA and SA networks. Of course, they differ on the screen (6.2, 6.7 and 6.9 inches, respectively), the battery (4,000, 4,500 and 5,000 mAh, respectively) and the cameras: 64 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP for the S20 and S20 +, and 108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + ToF sensor for the S20 Ultra. .

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G – Smartphone 6.2 “Dynamic AMOLED (12GB RAM, 128GB ROM, Quad 64MP Rear Camera, Octa-core Exynos 990, 4000mAh Battery, Ultra Fast Charge) Cosmic Gray [Versión española]

Samsung Galaxy S20 + 5G – Smartphone 6.7 “Dynamic AMOLED (12GB RAM, 128GB ROM, Quad 64MP rear camera, Octa-core Exynos 990, 4500mAh battery, ultra fast charge) Cosmic Gray [Versión española]

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G – Smartphone 6.9 “Dynamic AMOLED (12GB RAM, 128GB ROM expandable, 108MP wide-angle camera, Octa-core Exynos 990, 5000mAh battery), Cosmic Gray [Versión española]

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro

The current flagships of the Chinese company, the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, also have 5G connectivity. They are two very similar devices, whose main differences are in the camera and the battery, in addition to internal storage: 128 GB for the standard model and 256 GB for the Pro.

They share the processor is the Snapdragon 865, along with the modem is the Snapdragon X55, so the two terminals are compatible with 5G NSA and SA networks. The Xiaomi Mi 10 went on sale to a official price of 799 euros, while the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro costs 999 euros. Special mention for its quad camera with a main sensor of 108 MP, something that both models boast about.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pack Launch (FHD + 6.67 “Screen, 8GB + 128GB, 108MP Camera, Snapdragon 865 5G, 4780mah with 30W Charge, Android 10) Gray + Mi Band 3 + Mi True Wireless Earphone 2 [Versión española]

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Pack Launch (FHD + 6.67 “Screen, 8GB + 256GB, 108MP Camera, Snapdragon 865 5G, 4500mah with 50W charge, Android 10) Gray + Mi Band 3 + Mi True Wireless Earphone 2 [Versión española]

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

The last 5G terminal that the Chinese company has launched in Spain is this model with a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 765G processor and 6 GB of RAM. The Xiaomi Mi Note Lite 5G can already be reserved, but it will go on sale on June 15 from 349 euros in three colors and in two variants depending on the internal storage: 64 and 128 GB.

Among its virtues, we have LiquidCool technology, a 4,160 mAh battery with 20W fast charge and a quad rear camera with 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel wide angle and two other 2-megapixel sensors for depth readings and macro photography respectively.