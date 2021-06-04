The best 5 defenses of the Euro 2020

06/04/2021 at 9:03 PM CEST

The hour of the consecration of Matthijs de Ligt

He is 21 years old and there are many who already consider him dead. De Ligt astonished the world with Ajax commanding a defense that led the Dutch team to the semifinals of the Champions League and put on an exhibition by eliminating Real Madrid. Then he signed for Juventus and, despite winning Serie A, it is true that his performance has taken a slight slump.

However, the central defender continues to be one of the most sought-after men on the market and in a Euro 2020 in which Virgil van Dijk, the true leader of the tulip defense, will not be able to be, De Ligt will have to assume gallons and put the pressure on the backs. Van Dijk continues to recover from his serious knee injury and all eyes are now focused on the very young Matthijs, who must justify the expectation around him.

Kyle Walker, all insurance on the side

We are facing one of the strongest English teams in recent years and one of its pillars is on the right side. Walker is coming off falling in the Champions League final with Manchester City, but he already has the Euro 2020 chip on. This season he has taken turns with Joao Cancelo and has played 22 games as a starter in the Premier League, but with England he should be indisputable.

It is true that Reece james can make it some shade, but the normal thing is that the Chelsea player and the City player can even coexist in the same starting eleven. They are not among the big favorites, but this England wants to do something big at Euro 2020.

Raphael Varane and his future, continuous covers

It is one of the names that will capitalize on the covers of all Spain. Raphael Varane is one of the pillars of Real Madrid … but he can stop being so. His future is in the air and in the midst of all this informative tsunami comes a Euro 2020 where he is a clear favorite to lift the title with France.

To the ‘bleus’ there is no where to catch them. Wherever you look, they have players and the bench of this selection would be a starter in any other without any doubt. The normal thing is that Varane is the undisputed starter in the center of the rear and that his dance partner is KimpembeAlthough with the amount of alternatives that Deschamps has, you never know.

Aymeric Laporte, the last minute signing

It has been seen and not seen. Spain already has a central for Euro 2020 and it is not just anybody. Aymeric Laporte comes to Luis Enrique’s team to be important and will start in a team that is one of the covered in the competition. The news of his nationalization came like a breath of fresh air and now the only question is who will be his partner in defense.

He comes from falling in the Champions League final with City against Chelsea And while he hasn’t played much this season (14 Premier League starts), anyone who’s seen him play knows this kid is a bomb.

Rubén Dias, the Portuguese wall

If there is a team that can overshadow France, it is Portugal. They are the current European champions and they come to this tournament with the intention of revalidating the title. Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva … the list of Portuguese stars is endless, but in defense they are not badly served either.

Rubén Dias has been one of the revelations of the year with Manchester City. He has played practically everything … and there is no one who can cross the Portuguese wall. With the, our neighbors are clear candidates for the title and, together with Pepe, he forms one of the most fearsome center-back pairs in the championship.