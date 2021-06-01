The best 4 supplements to cleanse the intestine and improve the microbiota

It’s no secret: taking care of intestinal health is one of the most important measures to be in harmony and promote the proper functioning of the entire body. In fact, according to Harvard Health Publishing, the microbiota that is made up of all the good and bad bacteria that live in the intestinal system, not only influences a good digestive process; they have an impact on a variety of health conditions. As is the case with heart disease, arthritis, certain types of cancer, the optimal state of the immune system, body weight and even mood. Therefore a healthy intestine will protect us from all kinds of physical and mental illnessesBy this we mean an intestinal system that is made up of healthy bacteria and immune cells that function as a protective barrier against the attack of bacteria, viruses and fungi. Also, gut health connects directly to the brain, communicates through nerves and hormones to maintain overall health.

According to information released by Johns Hopkins Medicine there are some measures that are associated with good benefits for intestinal health, among which habits focused on lifestyle, good rest, physical activity, stress reduction and control stand out. of mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression. However, one of the most important factors is diet, avoiding the consumption of processed and fried foods is key, as is controlling the consumption of alcohol and caffeine. In addition to diet, fortunately there are currently magnificent supplements that are of great help, such is the case of consumption of natural supplements. Although the consumption of prebiotics and probiotics is one of the most popular measures, there are also other natural ingredients with great therapeutic potential to integrate into the daily routine. Each of the following 4 options shine for their qualities to purify the intestine and feed the intestinal flora Take note!

1. High-quality probiotic supplements

It is no secret to say that probiotics are the best ally to enhance intestinal health, although it is normal to find them in some foods such as fermented products, integrating the consumption of supplements into the routine can drastically improve intestinal health with little effort. They are also associated with great benefits to improve digestive health and combat typical stomach conditions such as bloating, bloating and constipation. Some good recommendations: Renew Life’s Ultimate Flora Women’s Care probiotics, which is made from 10 different specially selected strains and 25 billion live cultures that work together to support digestive and immune health. Also Seed’s combined prebiotic and probiotic supplement, the formula includes 24 probiotic strains and clinically studied prebiotic compounds that come from pomegranate, Chaga mushroom and pine bark The best? Not only do they benefit intestinal health, they are a great ally of the skin and the heart, it is said that in many cases the good results begin to be felt within 24 to 48 hours.

2. Gentle herbal cleanse

In many cases, the only thing we need to enhance intestinal health and optimize its functioning is to do a deep cleaning. While through dietary adjustments can be achieved, a good recommendation is the RenewLife 3-day cleanse, an extraordinary detox option made with herbal ingredients such as elm bark and rhubarb root, which help eliminate accumulated waste and relieve symptoms that herald poor intestinal function such as bloating, constipation and diarrhea. All you have to do is take two capsules in the morning on an empty stomach and a capsule with or without food at night, of course in addition to a low calorie diet and adequate hydration.

3. Solid multivitamins

Experts agree that a good way to start the process of improving gut health is betting on the consumption of multivitamins, which are supplements that are characterized by a powerful combination of essential nutrients that enhance intestinal and immune health. A good option for women is: Women’s One Multivitamin It helps nourish and energize the body with key ingredients like B complex, zinc, vitamin C, plus more probiotics. In addition, it is verified by the Non-GMO project Marvelous! There are also many similar alternatives focused on the most important nutrients for enhancing men’s health.

4. Fiber supplements

We can’t leave without talking about the importance of fiber in gut health, is one of the most fundamental nutrients in digestive and intestinal health, also in weight loss and cardiovascular function. Broadly speaking, fiber is a key factor in balancing the microbiome, a good option highly recommended by nutritionists is the transparent organic fiber from RenewLife, a 100% soluble acacia supplement that is the perfect ally to enrich morning juices and smoothies. It’s no surprise to say that we need fiber to feed the bacteria in the gut and help them proliferate, to start seeing results: mix one tablespoon in six to eight ounces of liquid up to three times a day.

