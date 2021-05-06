The best 4 natural remedies to avoid diseases of the respiratory system

Respiratory problems are a quite common condition in young and old. They are a group of disorders that affect the lungs and other parts of the respiratory system, which can range from mild to moderate asthma, bronchitis, to COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), pulmonary fibrosis, pneumonia and lung cancer. Although there are certain times of the year in which we are more likely to suffer from respiratory disorders (especially due to temperature changes typical of seasonal changes), diet plays a fundamental role as it is directly related to the proper functioning of the immune system.

The truth is that respiratory diseases affect the body more than you think. They intervene in a negative way in the functioning of the nasal passages, bronchi and lungs. And with the passage of time it is normal that the typical symptoms can become chronic: cough, throat irritation, nasal congestion, trouble breathing, fatigue, sinusitis and poor physical performance. In addition, in some cases, a family history of respiratory disorders, tobacco, environmental pollution and daily exposure to harmful chemicals are directly involved.

The good news is that through the consumption of foods that shine for their medicinal properties, we can prevent the appearance of respiratory diseases through the use of natural remedies. These ingredients are powerful natural pain relievers and expectorants, which also have great anti-inflammatory properties.

1. Mint

Mint is one of the Most perfect medicinal herbs for the respiratory system. It is characterized by its powerful aroma and its active compound menthol content, which is related to soothing properties that help relax the muscles of the respiratory tract and improve breathing. In addition, menthol makes mint have a powerful antihistamine effect, which actively promotes decongestion. Peppermint is also associated with great antioxidant properties, which promote the proper functioning of the immune system. Therefore an infusion of mint is a comforting remedy to calm the symptoms of the cold.

Mint tea. / Photo: Pixabay

2. Thyme

It is one of the plants with the most properties for the respiratory system, which is related to its content in two substances: polyphenols and thymol. Which are responsible for its antiviral, antibiotic and antifungal properties, which makes it a very effective antiseptic to treat respiratory problems. Thyme extract in particular is a very effective remedy for treating bronchitis symptoms and congested chest, in fact it is a popular ingredient in cough syrups. It is also a great ally to drink as an infusion and works wonders to make expectorant homemade vaporizations, which clears the airways.

Thyme infusion. / Photo: Shutterstock

3. Anise

Anise is one of the spices with the greatest medicinal and healing power. Shines for its expectorant and anti-inflammatory properties, which work as a natural aid to clean the lungs and eliminate possible fluids that accumulate in the respiratory tract. A well-loaded infusion of dried anise seeds is a great ally to improve the processes of coughs, bronchitis, asthma and flu. Also, thanks to its anti-inflammatory power promotes the dissolution and expulsion of mucus of the bronchi.

Anise. / Photo: Pixabay

4. Honey

It is no news to say that honey is considered one of the most powerful superfoods. It is an essential part of all types of natural remedies and is related to an infinity of health properties, among which its antiseptic, antibiotic and analgesic benefits. All of them facilitate the elimination of mucus and soften the throat, relieving inflammation and irritation. It is moisturizing and a magnificent source of antioxidants, best of all, it can be added to any herbal infusion and its properties will be enhanced. It is the best companion of lemon and ginger, which are also a basic to combat respiratory diseases.

Honey bee./Photo: Pixabay

5. Lemon and ginger

Lemon simply cannot be missing from the range of remedies to improve respiratory conditions. It is a powerful antioxidant that helps to strengthen the immune system, thanks to its high content of vitamin C. It is also a food-medicine of great antibiotic, analgesic and decongestant potential, which is helpful in dealing with viruses, bacteria and cleanses the lungs. To increase its benefits, it is recommended to combine it with ginger, which provides anti-inflammatory properties, more antioxidants and is a great expectorant.

Ginger and lemon remedy. / Photo Pixabay

