The best 4 medicinal foods to stimulate the sense of taste and smell, after having suffered from Covid-19

Loss of smell and taste remains one of the most perplexing and confusing symptoms associated with Covid-19. Although this alteration of the senses is a symptom that does not always appear, there are records in which it is endorsed that it is a condition that usually affects people quite often who have been diagnosed with Covid-19. The most worrying thing is that it can last from weeks to months and as such there is no medicine to combat this uncomfortable sensation. Therefore, they are symptoms that usually take a long time to recover and that deteriorate the quality of life of people, finally they intervene negatively in diet and nutrition. In addition, it has been proven that it is a difficult situation to face, which usually causes psychological stress, loss of appetite and therefore are factors that tend to slow down recovery.

Naturally, regaining the sense of smell and taste is essential and although there are no proven remedies to deal with these symptoms, some dietary changes and food options can be of great help to stimulate the sense of taste and smell.

1. Carambola seeds

Also known as ajwain, starfruit seeds are considered a reliable remedy for fighting colds and allergies. It is one of the most famous spices used as a medicinal remedy in India, they are characterized by their bitter taste, which reduces congestion and at the same time improves the functioning of the olfactory senses and the ability to smell a person. They are considered a good trick for measure the degree of impairment in the sense of smell and taste. One of the more popular home remedies suggests wrapping a tablespoon of carom seeds in a cloth or napkin and then inhaling the aroma while taking deep breaths. They are also of great help for decongest and reduce inflammation.

Indian spices. / Photo: Pixabay

2. Garlic

Garlic is considered one of the foods with the greatest medicinal power and is valued for its long list of health benefits. It draws attention for being a powerful anti-viral and immunity-boosting remedy and during the pandemic it has attracted special attention. It is a staple ingredient in Ayurvedic medicine, suggesting that garlic provides properties that relieve swelling and inflammation around the nasal passage, make breathing easier and, finally, help restore the sense of smell and taste faster. Although garlic as such cannot be inhaled, it is recommended to consume it in supplements or as an infusion with a little lemon juice, since it acts as a powerful decongestant agent and natural antibiotic.

Garlic. / Photo: Pixabay

3. Cayenne pepper

Hot spices like cayenne pepper or chili powder can be helpful in regaining a lost sense of smell. While this is not a science-backed remedy, the benefits lie in its content in a very powerful active compound called capsaicin, which is said to effectively “clean” a stuffy nose, activate the senses and improve the functioning of the olfactory senses. It is also very useful in eliminating a cold. The most common way to consume it for these purposes is to dissolve it in a cup with water and a little honey, try to drink while fasting and before going to sleep.

Cayenne pepper. / Photo: Shutterstock

4. Castor oil

Castor oil is quite a powerful agent, as it is full of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It has been used for years as an important ingredient in herbal medicine, it is a great natural ally to reduce sinus pain, allergy symptoms and is a good remedy to reduce the growth of nasal polyps. It is also quite beneficial in relieving symptoms of coughs, colds and a great help for restore the sense of smell. The best way to use castor oil is during the recovery period: heat the oil and place a drop in the nostrils, taking a deep breath. You can also add a few drops of oil in the vaporizer.

Castor oil./Photo: Shutterstock

–

It may interest you: