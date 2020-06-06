Until now the printers that accompany us in our homes are those that allow us to print documents or photos from the computer or other devices on paper. However, everything points to the fact that soon it will be 3D printers that will become part of our lives. In some areas, these types of printers have gained great prominence and little by little they are coming to some homes for personal use. If you are interested in three-dimensional printing, we will show the best 3D printers for home and what we must take into account when buying one.

Surely who else and who less has ever seen a printer of this type or how they are able to clone an object in an almost magical way. This has caused many to have entered the bug for this world of the creation or printing of objects in three dimensions and therefore, they are considering buying a 3D printer for their home.

What is a 3D printer and how does it work?

First of all it is important to be clear that it is a 3D printer and in this case, it must be said that they are machines capable of make exact three-dimensional copies of objects previously designed from computer software, scanned or downloaded from the Internet.

For its correct operation, the printer’s own hardware is necessary, the software that allows us to carry out the design and the materials used for the printing process. A process that consists of creating a three-dimensional object from the overlapping layers. The software divides the graphic into thin layers such as the diameter of the output material and later, the printer moves on the plane to release material on the coordinates that delimit each of the layers to shape the object that we are printing.

Each printer works with a specific material and uses a different technology to create the parts and melt or solidify the material.

Types of 3D printers

As we have just indicated, there are different types of 3D printers depending on the technologies used to print objects. According to the technique used, we can classify them into:

3D injection printers: They are the most similar to the current printers since they also use an injection system, but instead of being ink, they inject the molten material in layers until the total impression of the object.

3D SLS printers or Selective laser synthesis: The materials used in this type of printing can be various. Of course, a laser is used that impacts on the material to shape the object to be printed.

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM): This method consists of heating and modeling the polymer used for printing on a base, forming layers and solidifying it with the corresponding shape.

Stereolithography (SLA): Stereolithography or SLA technology is the one that uses photopolymeric liquid resins that solidify with the use of light emitted by an ultraviolet laser. In this way, layers of solid resin are created until the object is formed.

Ultraviolet light curing (SGC): This time, UV light photopolymerization, or SGC, uses a liquid polymer container that is exposed to light from a projector under certain conditions. In this way, the polymer hardens as the mounting plate is moved downwards little by little to create the different layers as the polymer solidifies.

Used materials

As we are already seeing, each printer can use different materials depending on the techniques used and the type of technology they include for 3D printing. The main materials used are:

Polylactic acid (PLA): It is a polymer formed by several components similar to lactic acid and with properties similar to those of polyethylene terephthalate or PET that we mention below. They usually come in rolls of filaments that allow them to be easily heated and molded.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET): Chemically it is a polymer that is obtained from the reaction of terephthalic acid and ethylene glycol and that generates a type of plastic widely used for beverage containers. It belongs to the group of synthetic materials called polyesters and more specifically as condensation thermoplastic polyester.

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS): It is a very resistant plastic that withstands high temperatures while offering some flexibility. It results in a very resistant and somewhat flexible plastic.

High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS): It is a variety of polystyrene but this time it is a rather fragile polymer at room temperature.

Filaflex: It is an elastic filament with a polyurethane base and other additives that together offer a highly elastic material. A material widely used for certain objects and despite the fact that its printing is somewhat slower.

Laywoo-D3: Material formed by the mixture of a polymer, type PLA, and wood dust in different percentages and that offer a result with an appearance similar to wood, allowing it to be sanded and painted later without any problem.

Laybrick: In this case, it is a material that results from the mixture of various plastics and plaster. This makes the objects look stone-like and can also be easily painted and sanded.

Nylon: An elastic and resistant textile fiber widely used for the manufacture and preparation of fabrics and fabrics.

To consider when buying a 3D printer

As we will have already noticed, there are many aspects to consider when buying a 3D printer for our home:

Dimensions: 3D object printers have a much larger size and weight than ink printers, therefore, before buying one and then having problems placing it, it is best to take into account its dimensions and weight to know if we can place it somewhere safe where we want to use it or we should look for another model that best suits our needs:

Technology used and materials: Depending on what we want to print, the different uses or materials that we need to use, we must choose the type of printer that best suits our needs.

Price: Price is an essential thing to keep in mind when purchasing a 3D printer. This type of printers usually have much higher prices than conventional printers, so we will have to be very clear about our budget, that the printer meets our needs to avoid that soon after we have to buy another or even spend more than the ones we should if we can buy a cheaper one. In addition, it is also important to review the materials that we can use with each printer and their price.

The best 3D printers for home

LABISTS X1

For those who want something first-rate and basic to start immersing themselves in this world of 3D printing, we have this LABISTS X1, a portable and mini PLA filament printer that offers online or offline printing and is capable to print objects of a size of 10x10x10 cm.

LABISTS X1

ANYCUBIC Photon Zero UV

This model from the manufacturer ANYCUBIC is a 3D printer with SLA technology based on LCD capable of printing objects up to 95x54x150 mm in size. It offers great stability and printing precision and both its commissioning and maintenance is very simple. It is currently available on Amazon at a price of 229.99 euros.

ANYCUBIC Photon Zero UV

ELEGOO MARS

This model is a UV curing 3D printer that is equipped with 40W UV lights. It offers high printing precision, has a touch screen for easier handling and offers a printing speed of 22.5mm / h. The price of this 3D printer is 259.99 euros on Amazon.

ELEGOO Mars

ANYCUBIC ES1-Photon 02

It is another model of 3D SLA printer that uses ultraviolet light to solidify the resin and form three-dimensional objects in our own home. It has support for offline printing, is easy to operate and is equipped with a touch screen for more comfortable use. Its current price on Amazon is 259.99 euros.

ANYCUBIC ES1-Photon 02

Comgrow Creality Ender 3

This time we switched to this Ender printer model that uses fused deposition modeling technology. The Ender 3 offers a maximum travel speed of 180mm / s and has cool features like the ability to resume printing even if there is a power outage. It is quite silent and has a price of 252.99 euros on Amazon.

Comgrow Creality Ender 3

LONGER Orange 30

It is another model of resin 3D LCD printer with a resolution of up to 2K and which has parallel LED lighting. This model is capable of printing objects up to 120x68x170mm in size with as little as 250g of resin and FEP film. The price of this printer is 299 euros.

LONGER Onrange 30

ANYCUBIC Mega S

This model is one of the most recommended in the online shopping giant when it comes to 3D printing. It is a printer with great compatibility of materials such as PLA, TPU, ABS, HIP or even wood, among others. It has a color TFT screen, is easy to use and offers the ability to resume printing in case of any failure or unexpected shutdown. Its price is 349.99 euros.

ANYCUBIC Mega S

Bresser

This model of printer from Bresser uses PLA filament for 3D printing of objects that has an integrated EPA filter to ensure the cleanliness of the air inside when printing. It has a camera to control the printing process remotely, a touch screen for easier handling, WiFi connection, USB and printing stop mode when the filament runs out. The maximum print size is 150x150x150mm and is priced at € 448.

Bresser

XYZ Printing da Vinci Mini W

3D printer of reduced size and weighing less than 7kg that is compatible with different materials such as PLA, PETG or hard PLA. It has USB, WiFi connectivity and is also compatible with Microsoft’s free software, Builder 3D. The maximum print size is 15x15x15 cm and its price is 500 euros.

XYZ Printing da Vinci Mini W

Creality CR-10 V2

It is another printer model compatible with different materials such as PLA, ABS, PETG or TPU, yes, with a maximum filament width of 1.75mm. The maximum print size for objects is 300x300x400mm, offers a maximum print speed of 180mm / s and weighs 11.5kg. The price on Amazon is 529.99 euros.

Creality CR-10 V2

Dremel 3D45

This Dremel 3D45 is a wireless 3D printer for 1.75mm PLA filament and compatible with other materials such as nylon, PETG or ABS. It has an integrated HD camera to control prints from anywhere and integrated RFID to detect the inserted filament and adjust the printer settings automatically. Its price is 1,648.83 euros.

Dremel 3D45

Ultimaker 2+

This time it is a printer that uses fused deposition modeling technology compatible with PLA, ABS and CPE filaments from any manufacturer. It supports all operating systems, offers a maximum print speed of 300mm / s, has a weight of more than 11 kg and a print volume of 223x223x205mm. The price of this Ultimaker 2+ is 2,349.90 euros.

Ultimaker 2+

MakerBot Replicator +

Another 3D printer model with fused deposition modeling technology is this MakerBot Replicator +, Windows and macOS compatible, with WiFi, Ethernet connectivity and a maximum print size of 185x295x160mm. Allows remote control of printing and allows the use of ABS, aluminum or polycarbonate for printing. The price is 3,197.07 euros on Amazon.

MakerBot Replicator +

Ultimaker S5

A model designed for the most demanding and those more advanced users who seek 3D printing at a more professional level. It supports a printing volume of up to 330x240x300 mm, it has tinted glass doors to guarantee and optimize the air flow inside the construction surface and thus be able to offer better performance and better results. It uses fused filament manufacturing technology or molten deposition modeling and its price is 6,791.73 euros.

Ultimaker S5

