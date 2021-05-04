The best 225/40 R18 tires, according to the OCU

Enlarge

ACD May 4, 2021

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has chosen which are the best tires in size 225/40 R18.

Buying a tire sometimes becomes complicated, as most drivers do not know if they are making a good purchase or not. Ignorance of the average driver is a factTherefore, analysis such as that of the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) becomes a very valuable tool when acquiring this type of product.

On this occasion, the OCU has focused on the size 225/40 R 18 and has analyzed the best value for money products for consumers, highlighting the best tires.

However, before telling you which tires have obtained the best scores, the OCU wanted to highlight what are the best tire brandsregardless of the size of the wheel. Based on data accumulated over 10 years of studies, Dunlop and Continental stand out above the rest, while GT Radial, Nakang and Kleber are the three worst performing brands

The 5 best 225/40 R18 tires, according to the OCU

Michelin Pilot Sport 4

The OCU gives a score of 69 points out of 100 to the tire in terms of its good quality / price. The organization highlights its excellent consumption and its performance both dry and wet. Price: from 103.19 euros.

Continental PremiumContact 6

One point less, 68 points out of 100, is what this Continental product receives. The OCU emphasizes that it is respectful with the environment and that it confers a excellent wet behavior. Price: from 93.49 euros.

Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 5

With a score of 67 points out of 100 we find the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 5 tire. It stands out for its excellent dry behavior and its good marks in consumption and durability. Price: from 83.89 euros.

Maxxis Victra Sport 5

The organization for the defense of users gives it a score of 67 points out of 100 in terms of its quality / price ratio. The OCU emphasizes that it is a master purchase with great valuation in all its characteristics, from dry behavior to noise. Price: from 80.19 euros.