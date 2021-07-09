The Best 21st Birthday Gift Ideas 2021 – What to Buy a 21-Year-Old?

Courtesy

We all know that turning the big 2-1 is a pretty huge deal. Heck, it might be one of the most exciting birthdays of them all! Not only does the ~ world ~ see them as an even adultier adult now—Yes, I know 18 technically means they’re an official grown-up, but 21 just hits … different — but drinking alcohol is now legal for them, too! That’s big time! So, if you have a person in your life who is about to hit this riveting (and semi-chaotic) age, I’ve got the perfect 21st birthday gift ideas for you to choose from that are party-appropriate (um, duh, I had to), useful for their everyday life, and sentimental.

Keep on scrolling to find worthy gifts, from an instant mimosa-making kit to a literal statement-making piece of jewelry to a book about dating in your twenties. This list is pretty diverse, but I’m sure you’ll find something that your soon-to-be 21-year-old will love.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1

a mimosa-making kit

Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio Allison DeVane uncommongoods.com

$ 30.00

Plop these bbs into a flute and you’ve got a mimosa in seconds. Your newly minted 21-year-old will loveee this genius invention.

two

a useful read

Twenty Guys You Date in Your Twenties Chronicle Books LLC amazon.com

$ 8.61

Dating in your twenties is … something else to say the least. Help them navigate this interesting time with this helpful and lighthearted read.

3

a nude heel

The Two Strap Sandal REBECCA ALLEN nordstrom.com

$ 178.00

Guys, a sleek heel is absolutely necessary to have! They’ll be obsessed with this one for its foam cushioning and ability to match all the weekend outing ‘fits.

4

a stylish bar cart

Laurence Bar Cart Zipcode Design wayfair.com

$ 129.99

I mean, this is the age where they can legally drink now — so, I’m sure they’ll be stocking up on some bottles. And in order to have space for those, they will for sure need something like a pretty bar cart to hold ’em!

5

a solid pair of jeans

90s Cheeky Jean (Regular) everlane everlane.com

$ 78.00

Those jeans that check all the boxes? Yep, they’re these ones from Everlane. Get ’em this pair that they’ll always reach for.

6

a sleek wallet

Small Classic Zip Around Wallet Cuyana cuyana.com

$ 125.00

I’d say that 21 is definitely the age to upgrade your wallet. If they’ve been rocking the same one since their high school days, snag them this sophisticated wallet that’ll fit in any type of purse. (And we know how important that is, amiright ??)

7

a meaningful necklace

Move Mountains Necklace Bryan Anthonys bryananthonys.com

$ 44.00

Okay, this isn’t just any dainty necklace, but it’s one with SO much meaning behind Item. Gift the 21-year-old in your life a reminder to always dream big.

8

a wine stain remove

Red Wine Stain Remover Chateau Spill amazon.com

$ 7.95

I am telling you now that they will be FOREVER GRATEFUL and (semi-indebted) to you when you get them this life-saver. There’s no question that they’ll be drinking red wine like water this year, so, might as well make sure they’re safe from spillage!

9

a neon sign

Personalize LED Neon Sign

If they’re looking for some home décor pieces, this neon sign is the way to go.

10

a bottle of tequiqui

Tequila Blanco Volcán De Mi Tierra reservebar.com

$ 39.00

Everybody needs a high-quality tequila on deck in their house, IMO. Grab them this white tequila from Volcán that’s def a crowd-pleaser.

eleven

an instant-print camera

KODAK Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera

Make sure their memories are being captured with a dependable camera. This version from KODAK requires no ink cartridges, toner, or film — it uses photo paper — and will print out pics just moments after you take them.

12

a fashionable tote bag

Small Le Pliage Tote Longchamp saksfifthavenue.com

$ 110.00

Nothing says, “I’m 21, and I’m an adult!” like a mature, chic tote.

13

a makeup set

Soft Matte Complexion Essentials with Brush Fenty Beauty fentybeauty.com

$ 80.00

You can never go wrong with a makeup set! This foundation set by THE Rihanna is actually worth $ 100 but is going for $ 80 at the moment. Talk about a win-win — a budget-friendly and thoughtful gift!

14

a record player

3-Speed ​​Bluetooth Portable Record Player

Got a music lover in your hands? Buy them this precious blue record player with built-in speakers. It’ll be a hit when they host parties at their house!

fifteen

a bougie candle

Santal 26 Classic Candle LE LABO nordstrom.com

$ 75.00

IYKYK, Le Labo is part of candle royalty. And if they’re into candles, they’ll freakin ‘adore this refreshing scent from the brand.

16

a skincare kit

Radiance Routine Kit

TBH, I know when I hit 21, I started to really rethink my skin regimen and how it was benefiting me for the future. This ultimate glow set from TULA comes with top-notch goodies that’ll have their skin feeling brighter and better than ever. (Plus, it’s majorly discounted!)

17

a party dress

x REVOLVE Ira Mini Dress House of Harlow 1960 revolve.com

$ 148.00

Of course, they’re gonna need a party dress for their big day! This red stunner will have all eyes on them on their birthday.

18

A fancy shot glass

Himalayan Salt Tequila Glasses- Set of 4 Brett Cramer uncommongoods.com

$ 30.00

Glasses made from Himalayan salt will help all the guests keep it classy — at least for a little while.

19

A feel good bracelet

Live Well Love Much Laugh Often Camp Bracelets Roxanne Assoulin shopbop.com

$ 75.00

The adult version of friendship bracelets is always a smart move that’ll make them think of you every time they slide one on to their wrists.

twenty

A funny card

Greeting Card SierraDesignsStudio etsy.com

$ 5.00

Birthday cards can get really cheesy. This one, though, has a funny message that’ll make them LOL.

twenty-one

A personalized case

Custom Compostable Case Casetify casetify.com

$ 50.00

Write their name, put their age, or monogram an inside joke on this adorbs, customizable phone case.

22

A plant that’ll never die

Rustic Succulent Arrangement Planter Decoration BLOOMR nordstrom.com

$ 199.00

Alright nobody but you will ever have to know that their succulents are fake. This one is pricey, but it could legit fool anyone.

2. 3

A fun fragrance

Eau de Juice Extra Concentrated Eau de Parfum Cosmopolitan ulta.com

$ 100.00

I bet they’ve never seen a perfume bottle cuter than this one. It’ll remind them of the days as a kid sippin ‘on a carton of apple juice. Oh, and it smells very glamorous and decadent just like the flashy gold finish.

Megan Uy Assistant Shopping Editor Megan is the Assistant Shopping Editor at Cosmo where she covers all things shopping within the fashion and lifestyle space.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below