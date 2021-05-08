The Bera Bera, champion of the Warrior League

05/09/2021 at 01:47 CEST

Efe

Super Amara Bera Bera conquered her seventh title of champion of the Iberdrola Guerreras League after winning this Saturday 30-20 to the BM. Elche Visitelche.com, in a clash in which the San Sebastian women were sentenced to rest (17-8).

A clear advantage that nobody could foresee after the tight opening minutes, in which the locals seemed too gripped by nerves.

But little by little Bera Bera, led in attack by Brazilians Adriana Cardoso, who scored 8 goals, and Mariane Fernandes, settled down on the track until they completely surpassed the BM. Elche, as made clear by the 14-5 run that Imanol Álvarez’s team achieved in the final twenty minutes of the first period and that allowed the Gipuzkoans to reach the break with an income of nine goals (17-8).

Difference that Bera Bera knew how to handle with trade throughout the second half, as reflected by the 30-20 final that allowed Bera Bera to claim their seventh league title in the last nine seasons.