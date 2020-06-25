It was presented at Pebble Beach in 2009

Since then more than 7,300 units have been sold

The Bentley Mulsanne reaches the end of its commercial life after more than ten years and with more than 7,300 units born in the British firm’s factory. Its indirect substitute aims to be a very high-flying SUV.

Not by acquaintance it ceases to be painful when the vital end of a vehicle arrives, especially if it is the size of the Bentley Mulsanne. The British firm has announced the manufacture of the penultimate unit of all time, a 6.75 Edition by Mulliner of the expected 30. The last of all remains a secret.

The presentation of the model occurred in the 2009 Pebble Beach Elegance Contest, moment from which more than 7,300 units have been commercialized. Since then it had a unique image and an engine 6.75 liter V8 from which Bentley also says goodbye.

The strategy Beyond100, which is nothing other than Bentley’s path to sustainable mobility, has been one of the main causes that have led to the decision to end the Mulsanne, to which everything points that it will replace a new SUV that accompanies the Bentayga. The role of the brand’s flagship in saloons becomes Flying Spur.

During the 11 years of life of Bentley Mulsanne more than 700 people have worked on it. They have spent almost three million hours manufacturing all the units. Of these, the creation of the interiors alone took a million hours. In order for everything to be perfect, more than four million quality control points have been taken. Figures at the height of a vehicle that in 2016 premiered great novelties in the Geneva Motor Show.

“The Mulsanne is the culmination of everything we learned at Bentley during our first 100 years of producing the world’s best luxury cars. As the flagship of our model range for over a decade, the Mulsanne has firmly established its place in Bentley’s history as a true icon. I am immensely proud of the hundreds of designers, engineers and craftsmen who have brought the Mulsanne to life over the past ten years. Now, as we begin Bentley’s journey to define the future of sustainable luxury mobility Through our Beyond100 strategy, the role of Bentley’s flagship is transferred to the new Flying Spur, “he said. Adrian Hallmark, head of Bentley.

