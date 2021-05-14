The Bentley Flying Spur “gets handsome” with a subtle aesthetic update

The Bentley Flying Spur It is one of the most exclusive and luxurious premium sedans in the F segment in the world. The third, and current, generation landed on the market in 2019 and did so as the most technological of all. This is because the Volkswagen Group gave its engineers the green light to use the MSB platform created by Porsche. Now, after a couple of years on sale, the managers of the brand have decided to give it a twist.

It is not that the Bentley Flying Spur looked old or outdated compared to its rivals, but perhaps more sober. Therefore, for the year 2022, a series of changes that make your image more aggressive. As you can see in the photos, they are limited, although remarkable. In addition, the equipment has also been updated, with more equipment in the versions of access to the range. We tell you their secrets to maintain their status and continue on the path of success.

The changes to the Bentley Flying Spur focus on the finishes and equipment

If we take a look at the bodywork, the first thing that stands out is the Cambrian Gray shade. It’s brand new, adding to the 63 colors that are part of the Flying Spur’s extensive color palette. In contrast, as an ornament, it has a series of elements, grill, wheels or side moldings, finished in glossy black. The rest of the lines and elements that make up the aesthetic code of the English saloon remain unchanged.

Inside the Bentley Flying Spur features more careful materials. Among the novelties we highlight the open pore wood trim in Liquid Amber, Dark Burr Walnut and Tamo Ash shades. Now the protective lacquer layer is 0.1 millimeters, leaving the original texture of the wood exposed for the occupants to feel. In addition, the ionizer of the air conditioner is standard from the most basic finish.

Related article:

Bentley Flying Spur V8: Luxury and sportiness within reach of only a few

Finally we will talk about the crew of the revised Flying Spur. The City Pack will be standard (previously optional) and will provide you with aids such as traffic sign recognition, hands-free boot opening, reverse traffic warning, overhead camera, welcome lighting and auto-dimming mirrors. All accompanied by a improved interior acoustics thanks to the collaboration of the ESI Group company.

Source – Bentley