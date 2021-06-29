The benefits of your child training a martial art

??????????????????????????????????

Martial arts are gaining important ground in Latin America. It is becoming more and more common to see gyms that advertise classes in their marquees: Taekwondo, Jiu Jitsu, fighting, among others. Now, is it advisable to enroll your child in one of these classes? Which has benefits?

Leaving aside most of the prejudices that plagued this sport for several years, more and more parents are encouraged to send their children to different classes. Some are more afraid than others, they give the little ones the possibility to leave the common disciplines such as soccer, tennis or basketball and enter a totally different world.

Although these sports, for the most part, can be used as offensive tools, the first thing that the disciple is taught is respect. No matter how fast you learn or your physique, you will always find that the sensei is willing to help you improve and evolve your techniques. Moreover, it is very common to see black belts happily helping beginners, because the most important thing is not to compete, but to promote an atmosphere of tranquility, solidarity and companionship.

“It seems super healthy to me. A martial art improves the life of both an adult and a child. It improves your confidence. It teaches you respect, patience and dedication »said Mariano Vera, United Gym owner, BJJ practitioner and former Arena Tour matchmaker. It is no coincidence that a person who is immersed in the different martial arts has an extremely positive opinion about them; The essence of any of these disciplines is to instill in the student that respect for the other is above all.

From the teacher’s point of view, a much more complete perspective can always be given, since it is he / she who is going to train the student: «The main benefits for me, beyond acquiring knowledge of self-defense and knowing a new sport, is an improvement in coordination, control and body care. Besides being a martial art, jiu jitsu is an art that helps to learn movements to make life easier and more efficient », said Matias Asencio, a BJJ teacher at the United academy.

The reaction of the young person to a street altercation, also has a great load of the education that he has had in other institutions such as the family or the school. It is always important to let them know that you always have to try to avoid any type of fight, it only has to be given as a last option. It is even healthier to run away. In addition, in all martial arts, the apprentice is instructed that he should never use what he trains in everyday life, for the simple fact that it can seriously injure a person.

“This issue (how to react in street fights) depends a lot on the school and the teacher”, Asencio told us, that is why it is always good to take into account some points to prevent your child from reacting in this way:

Have good references from the academy you are going to attend

There is nothing more important than knowing that the place where your child is going has the approval of other parents. Going to a class and waiting for it to finish, to talk to the adults who are going to pick up your children, it never hurts. In addition, it is important to see that the gym is properly conditioned and has the corresponding legal and health authorizations.

Have a fluid relationship with the sensei

Another very important point is to constantly talk with the teacher or sensei of the class. This will not only help you to lose some fears about what your child is going to learn, but also, little by little, you will be able to get to know the sport. Also knowing this person will let you know if he is the one to teach or has a defect to talk about.

Observe a class from time to time

Beyond being guided by the references and the words of the teacher, it is good to attend the training sessions once in a while, to see how the sensei conducts the class. This point will also make you lose those classic fears because you will notice that although they are taught something that can harm a third party, at the end of the day they always work within the framework of respect for the other and discipline.

As you could see through the article, the decision to send your child to learn a martial art will bring many more benefits than harm. What’s more, if you work correctly and adultly, you can avoid mistakes. So do not be afraid, if your son or daughter asks you to learn martial arts, it is a healthy and safe path to discipline, respect and self-improvement.

