The benefits of the new Porsche multimedia system

Models in the Porsche range have not been on the market for long. However, the arrival of the Taycan with its last generation technology It has slightly overshadowed what we saw in other copies. That is why it has been decided to include the sixth generation of the Porsche Communication Management (PCM), its new multimedia system, in the Porsche 911, Cayenne and Panamera starting this summer. They will come with some important news that will make the difference with respect to their rivals.

PCM 6.0 (which is short for this infotainment system) includes for the first time the Android Auto integration. It was a pending issue on the part of Porsche that adds to the Apple CarPlay that was already available (wirelessly, in this case). This means that smartphones with Google’s operating system will be able to connect with USB cable to have all the usual functions in cars.

Although Apple will continue to be the king in the models of the Stuttgart brand, because now Porsche users will have included the Apple Music subscription for three years. In addition to this unlimited access to music, it also introduces an integration to Apple Podcasts so that it is more intuitive to use. Another feature of the PCM 6.0 is a More natural Voice Pilot. Voice control evolves and is activated just by saying “Hey Porsche.” It also understands more advanced commands such as the phrases “I need gas” or “I’m cold.”

With the new multimedia system improves navigation, since the hardware and software architecture allows faster calculations. It keeps traffic information in real time and shows information that may be relevant more quickly and clearly. As was the case with the Taycan, it has some interesting functions such as “Good to know”, which shows digital calendar entries and allows access to conferences.

With the latest Porsche Communication Management, the remote software updates to always be up to date. Also announced is Porsche Digital’s Soundtrack My Life app, which is still in beta. When you get to real you will be able to create a soundtrack in real time based on the user’s driving style. In this way, the music will change depending on whether you are leisurely walking to the office or keeping a high beat on a curvy road.

