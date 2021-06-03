The benefits of riding a bike and how it makes you happy | Tec Review

It is more than a fad. The benefits of riding a bike there are many, both for those who use it and transport or as sport, because it contributes to a cleaner environment and even has important indirect benefits. As which? May our cities be less congested and polluted.

On June 3 the World bicycle Day And it is a good time to remember that this human invention does more than take us on two wheels: it makes us happy. We don’t say it, science says it. And that should be reason enough to shoot every day.

The science and benefits of riding a bike

Riding a bike makes us feel happy, and that is made possible by two key brain chemicals: leptin, a metabolic hormone and dopamine, a neurotransmitter.

If you’ve been to Los Dinamos, in Magdalena Contreras, in Mexico City, you may be wondering what pleasure it can take to get there by bike to have a quesadilla or mushroom soup for breakfast.

The answer is that it generates a cycle of happiness.

Leptin, which comes from fat cells, tells our brain when the body has enough energy.

When a cyclist, for example, has low leptin levels, he feels the need for physical activity and after the ride, when breakfast arrives, the brain fires the pleasure chemical dopamine to reward us.

Researchers from the University of Montreal discovered this neural feedback mechanism in a mouse study. Mice lacking a leptin-sensitive protein ran twice as much on their wheels as those without it.

Scientists believe that the decline in leptin levels increased motivation for physical activity as a means to enhance exploration and search for food, that is, food intake was more pleasant after physical activity.

The options

So if you have a bicycle at home without using it, it’s time to take it out and if you don’t have one or a space to store it, in Mexico City you can choose to use some applications or mobility programs such as: EcoBici, Mobike or VBike.

Currently there are many models of bicycles, there are minimalist and bamboo, others with more advanced technologies to make them ultralight, others are focused on being compact, others are dual-purpose or highly specialized.

Even bicycles that are for young children have changed, now they are offered with balance, which are without pedals, which are much faster and more versatile than a tricycle or bike with wheels.

What is the cycling recipe for happiness?

To ward off sadness, a little aerobic exercise is enough, three to five sessions a week.

Each session should last between 45 and 60 minutes maintaining a heart rate between 50 and 85% of the maximum. But, you can keep pedaling your bike until your heart and mind are satisfied.

About World Day

In 2018, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 3 as the official date to celebrate World Bike Day, which gives the opportunity to sensitize the general population on this topic of great interest, with problems without resolve, like many others, that require the implementation of concrete political measures.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), countries should offer a safe infrastructure for physical activities, such as changing or cycling, since such activities help health and mitigate the increase in gas emissions of greenhouse effect due to population growth.

