The benefits of Mediterranean forests, in danger if the global temperature rises more than 2 ºC

Forests with temperate species – typical of zones with 4 seasons – are expected to experience a significant decline if the increase in the mean temperature of the Mediterranean basin remains within the 2 ºC threshold. Now, if the thermometer rises above this limit established by the Paris Agreement By 2015, even species accustomed to drought, such as holm oak or white pine, will suffer the consequences and be compromised.

This is one of the main conclusions of the study published in the journal Global Change Biology, led by Alejandra Morán-Ordóñez, researcher at CREAF and Aitor Ameztegui, researcher at the University of Lleida (UdL). The work constitutes the first systematic and quantitative review of the potential impacts of climate change on the provision of ecosystem services (benefits that are provided) and the risk of fire, both above and below the 2 ºC threshold. temperature compared to pre-industrial levels, the countries of the north and south of the Mediterranean.

Likewise, it is pointed out as a trend that, if the temperature rises above 2 ºC, the indicators on fires and other climate-related risks increase 64% in the Mediterranean territories. These indicators used to extract this percentage are very diverse and include the Fire Weather Index, the number of hectares burned, the number of days with high fire risk, the number of days with prolonged droughts and other risks related to the climate, among many others.

The article is part of a larger report promoted by the MedECC project coordination team, with the aim of evaluating the consequences of global warming and other factors of anthropic change – for example, changes in land use and the over-exploitation of resources – on ecosystem services in the Mediterranean. In this way, it seeks to complement the recent reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC, for its acronym in English), on the Mediterranean geographical particularities with common climatic realities.

A small sea

“The Mediterranean is a small and relatively closed sea, which heats up on average 20% faster than the global average annual temperature and with particularities that are not assimilable to the trends of the rest of Europe, nor of Africa“, explains Alejandra Morán-Ordóñez. This geographical reality conditions the increase in fire risks linked to the climate of this area.

The increase in droughts in the Mediterranean basin has many possibilities to transform forests: “we can reach the moment when the forest absorbs a good proportion of the available water, that it flows less to the rivers and, therefore, that the availability is less for human consumption and to maintain the sustainable ecological flows of the rivers “, points out Morán-Ordóñez.

In order to help identify possible scenarios, the work makes a quantitative approach related to the benefits that forests provide. “We summarize the scientific evidence on how climate change will affect the supply of wood, the fixation of carbon or the production of mushrooms, trying to put figures, with a clear will to flee from catastrophism“, explains Aitor Ameztegui. And he adds that his intention is” to synthesize the scientific evidence on the impacts of climate change on Mediterranean forests, to provide information that helps to limit the effects of warming in the Mediterranean“.

Lined up with big questions

The researchers’ task has involved reviewing the 78 jobs published to this day on this issue, evaluating current and future predictions (thanks to predictive modeling) of forests regarding their ability to adapt and mitigate climate change.

Given the difficulty of quantifying many impacts with common measures, Morán-Ordóñez and Ameztegui have promoted a systematic review, in which the value of the future prediction is compared with the current figure of provision of each service, in order to provide a sense of the whole.

The question that the article seeks to answer is whether the studies that evaluate the provision of services in the future detect the difference in possible behavior above and below 2 ºC in temperature. And what situation is outlined if we are not able to stay below this limit.

Fountain: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.