The benefits of kiwi to sleep better

One of the main myths about nighttime habits: it’s bad to eat late at night, however, it is time to put that old belief aside. Today we know that dining early is associated with benefits for metabolism, digestion, brain function and mental health The secret? Choosing wisely the foods we usually eat at night, in fact eating healthy snacks before bed will not only help us maintain a healthy weight They will be a great ally to promote a restorative and quality floor! The good news is that there are foods that are simply the best ally, in a specific way it has been proven that kiwi is simply an exceptional alternative that is well worth integrating into our repertoire of night foods.

The truth is that there are some snacks that over the years have proven their effectiveness, such is the case of the classic glass of warm milk (most comforting) and some herbal teas that shine for their calming potential and anxiolytic properties Such is the case with chamomile, valerian and lavender. Fortunately, one more ritual is successfully added: eating two kiwis before going to bed could be the best ally to say goodbye to sleepless nights. While it is true that to many it may sound strange, this wonderful and nutritious tropical fruit It really works! The main reason is that kiwis naturally contain serotonin, a neurotransmitter that, when its levels in the body are low, can negatively affect the quality of sleep.

According to a recent study, people who ate two kiwis an hour before bed for four weeks they experienced an increase in total sleep time and sleep efficiency. A great reason to integrate this exotic fruit as part of your dinner, which is also associated with a long list of nutritional and medicinal properties. The truth is that kiwi is a nutritional treasure, in principle its low caloric intake is striking: a medium piece provides only 42 calories and numerous essential nutrients. Among those that stand out their content in vitamin C and K, they are also rich in folic acid, potassium and various trace elements essential for good health. Eating kiwis benefits digestive and intestinal health, its powerful antioxidants reduce inflammation and cholesterol, therefore benefit cardiovascular health. And thanks to their vitamin C content, they are a magnificent ally of the immune system and protect us from diseases.

More details about the study. It was spearheaded by the Taipei Medical University in Taiwan. It lasted 4 weeks, in which 24 adults consumed two kiwis an hour before bed each night. The findings were surprising since at the end of the study, the participants fell asleep a 42% faster than when they ate nothing before bed. Additionally, their ability to sleep through the night without waking up improved by 5%, while their total sleep time increased by 13%. The researchers found that the effect of kiwis to promote sleep and good rest is attributed to their ability to increase serotonin production. It is a brain chemical that helps regulate the sleep cycle, and the study also suggested that the anti-inflammatory antioxidants in kiwis, such as vitamin C and carotenoids, may be partly responsible for its effects to promote sleep. good rest.

What’s more adds to its list of benefits its high fiber contentWhat happens is that eating them promotes satiety and that is why they are the perfect ally to sleep through the night without feeling hungry. As an additional bonus we cannot fail to mention that by eating two kiwis at night, you will be much closer to meet daily recommendations for fruits and vegetables. It is well known that only a small percentage of the American population today meets the daily requirements of five servings of fruits and vegetables a day, in fact: only 1 in 10 adults in the United States consumes the daily fruit intake recommended by the USDA, which is only two cups. So now you know if you want naturally improve the quality of your rest or reduce periods of stress and insomnia, do not hesitate and stock up on kiwis. Best of all, they are light, packed with nutrients and extremely versatile, as they go great with yogurt, juices, smoothies, and oatmeal.

