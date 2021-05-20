The benefits of free time, is it leisure? Is it laziness?

Spending hours and hours watching series marathons on entertainment platforms or being glued to the cell phone following the stories of our favorite influencers on social networks is a very modern way to invest the benefits of free time.

However, these activities can be exhausting and stressful because, on the one hand, it shows us unattainable lifestyles and, on the other, it takes us away from the possibility of enjoying peace, reflection and self-knowledge.

Ready to get bored? (It’s not as bad as it seems)

The benefits of free time

The current lifestyle sells as rest what is really continuous consumption; This is why it is so common for people to have health problems such as migraine, stomach aches, nervousness, fits of anger, chronic fatigue, feeling of loneliness Y discouragementeven after a period of free time.

The popularizer, philosopher and professor at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), David Pastor Vico, notice that these binges on Netflix or HBO in the background mask an existential angst.

“So does the South Korean philosopher Byung-chul han, who explains this need to fill empty spaces, because many times we have not done the exercise of knowing who we areWhat do we want and dedicate what we call free time to being more of ourselves ”.

For Pastor Vico, the height of this situation is post-vacation stress.

“We dedicate ourselves to making our vacations in some way. We want to publish everything: we take a photo of the plane’s turbine or if we are on the beach we take a photo of it at our feet. We are dedicated to showing that that free time is being spent on something, ”he says.

“These acts of individualism are due to the fact that we compete to prove that we are the best, what is the result? Stress and depression, characteristic ills of the 21st century ”, he adds.

From 1976 to 2004, youth suicide has increased 278%, according to figures from the Ministry of Health.

“As a reality analyst, I work with young people and parents, this is very painful,” says the professor from UNAM.

What is free time and leisure

Free time is defined as a space outside of personal obligations, work or school.

It is intended for activities that represent personal satisfaction and are carried out freely and voluntarily, he points out. Juan Alanis Aguilar, graduated in philosophy from UNAM and teacher in educational psychology from the Autonomous University of the State of Morelos.

This concept includes walks, listening to music, watching television, reading books, magazines, comics, surfing the Internet, going on excursions, exercising, listening to podcasts, shopping, going to the movies, the theater, doing crafts, games of table, go to concerts, go to clubs.

Everything we have outside of the work context.

“Free time has been reduced due to the existing social conditions. The vast majority of Mexicans are marked by different forms of exclusion, precariousness and inequalities that leave free time and leisure aside, so it ends up being seen as a luxury ”, says Alanis Aguilar.

Faced with working days of 12 hours and more, or in the context of remote work due to the pandemic where the worker is required to respond to WhatsApp groups at any time, people have practically no free time, says the expert.

The extreme of this case is laziness, disproportionate pleasures and excesses that differ from healthy leisure because in the long run they are addictive.

Leisure

David Pastor Vico explains that leisure has as its origin the Latin otium. The Greeks and Romans conceived it as the time to do that which completed them as human beings, that made them better people.

Everything that was not leisure was the denial of it, in Latin, it is the negōtium, the business, everything that does not lead to making me a better person but is the sustenance of my life.

The division of time

To understand the conception of time and what we dedicate it to, Juan Alanis Aguilar refers to Frederic Munné, who mentions that there are four divisions of the 24 hours:

The psychobiological time; for our biological and psychic needs, such as eating, sleeping, going to the bathroom. The socio-economic time or work activity that generates remuneration. The socio-cultural time that is dedicated to life in society such as living with family, friends and co-workers. Leisure time dedicated to enjoyment activities, whether personal or collective.

Another current conception of time, although at risk of extinction, is the one reached by the socialist and communist internationals promoted by Karl Marx and Federico Engels in the 19th century, by dividing the day into three: eight hours of work, eight hours to sleep Y eight hours of leisure, stands out for his part, Pastor Vico.

With the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, the geopolitical counterweight disappeared, “we entered a neoliberal spiral where all the benefits of the workers ‘and social struggle such as education and public health, the regulated days and workers’ unionism began to brutally crumble”, the philosopher points out.

An invitation to become Paleolithic

The author of the book Philosophy for mistrust, David Pastor Vico, in which he dedicates a couple of chapters to leisure time, says that now the subject is being talked about because we are experiencing the consequences of not using free time as never before.

“In the last century we have enslaved ourselves and turned our backs on our biological makeup as human animals. We are not made to work eight hours, much less 12. Maybe we have to start reviewing our habits and start ordering our lives ”.

Tribes of the Amazon such as the Yanomami, he exposes, with paleolithic practices (which refer to hunting-gathering and who barely knew agriculture) work three hours a day.

The rest of the time they are socializing. When they hunt, they do it in a group, when they do housework, they do it in a group.

“It is very interesting because the Paleolithic lasted for our species 160,000 years, even longer. By this I mean that we have spent much longer enjoying leisure than we have been condemned to business matters. Our brain is idle and social out of necessity ”.

Likewise, Epicurean philosophers in ancient Greece were well aware of the need to enjoy leisure time.

Epicurus had a garden and there he invited his friends or anyone who seemed interesting to him to live together for days to chat and understand the world.

From a psychological point of view, free time, recreation or distraction is vital, recognizes Juan Alanis Aguilar: “it must exist for the healthy development of individuals in all aspects of their lives.”

And, abundantly, they teach us from an early age that work and your professional career will define you as one but it is not true, there is a great difference between being and doing.

We have to change that mentality to give ourselves recreational spaces without guilt.

The playful and festive aspect of when we were children should not be lost to carry out the activities that we like, he adds, and that is that children play intensely and everything feels vivid. By creating characters and stories, they fuel their creativity and imagination.

Both philosophers indicate that the time dedicated to the game is the most valuable of our life, because it makes us be social beings, it makes us develop our psychomotor and cognitive abilities, and if it is well directed and has healthy guidelines, it facilitates critical thinking.