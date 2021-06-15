The Benefits of California ScholarShare 529 Plans

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jun 15, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – As the cost of education continues to rise each year, saving extra money for a college education for your loved ones can seem expensive and out of reach. However, a California ScholarShare 529 College Savings Account makes it easy to save money for college and you don’t need a significant initial investment to get started. Any amount of money is enough to open an account for a more achievable path to higher education. A California ScholarShare 529 plan is a trusted, state-sponsored, tax-advantaged 529 college savings plan. The plans are governed by the ScholarShare Investment Board, which establishes investment policies and oversees all ScholarShare 529 activities. A California ScholarShare 529 account can help individuals and families plan for the cost of the higher education and is available to any citizen or taxpayer.

Anyone can get started and contribute to a ScholarShare 529 college savings account.

Whether a parent, grandparent, or student, anyone who wants to start saving for college can open and contribute to a ScholarShare 529 savings account. Once an account is opened, account holders receive a unique Ugift code. which can be easily shared with family and friends via email, Facebook, Twitter or in party invitations. The code gives loved ones the opportunity to contribute at any time by depositing birthday, vacation and graduation money directly into the account.

The process to get started is simple.

Opening a ScholarShare 529 account is simple and the entire process can be done online. An account can be opened at https://www.scholarshare-espanol.com/ by completing a short registration form and, because there are no application, sales or maintenance fees, it is affordable even for those on a modest budget. Spanish-speaking consultants are also available to assist anyone who may need additional assistance with the application process. Accounts can be started with any dollar amount, can be set up in just 15 minutes, and can be easily managed online or by mail. The website offers detailed information to guide people through the process, including a registration packet, plan benefits, tax benefits, and information on how the funds can be used once they are needed. Once an account has been established, one-time payments or recurring payments from a bank account or payroll direct deposit can be easily set up, making regular contributions hassle-free!

ScholarShare 529 offers a variety of investment plans.

ScholarShare 529 offers a variety of professionally managed investments to choose from, including enrollment year investment portfolios, multi-fund, single fund, and guaranteed portfolios to match your comfort level with risk, timeline until need the funds and investment preferences. For example, the Guaranteed Portfolio ensures that contributions to the account are protected and is a good way to safeguard money with virtually no risk. This portfolio seeks to preserve capital and provides a stable return. These options may be good for people with shorter time to save or those who are new to investing.

529 plans offer 100% tax-free growth.

With a ScholarShare 529 savings account, withdrawals that are made are free of federal and state taxes when the funds are used to cover eligible college expenses, including tuition and fees, books, room and board, any special school-related services, and computer costs. While you wait to withdraw funds, your payments are automatically reinvested so that your savings account can accumulate 25 percent more money compared to a taxable investment account during the same period. This way, you can keep managing your life without having to worry about how it will affect your savings or those of your loved ones for college.

529 plans have a variety of uses!

It is important to note that 529 savings can be used at colleges, universities, trade schools, for graduate programs, apprenticeships, and more at qualified institutions for approved higher education expenditures, in the state, or around the world. The funds can pay for tuition, fees, computers, textbooks, room and board at school or rent off campus. And, if a student chooses not to attend college, the account can be switched to another eligible beneficiary, free of charge.

Visit Scholarshare529.com or call 1-800-544-5248 to open an account today.

