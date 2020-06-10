Coffee is, without a doubt, one of our favorite drinks in the morning, as it helps us wake up, in fact, this drink is so popular that it is estimated that more than 3 billion cups of coffee are taken a day throughout the world. world, according to data from the University of South Australia.

This drink provides various health benefits because it contains antioxidants and other nutrients, but if you add a little cinnamon to your coffee, it will not only taste better, it will also improve your memory, among other benefits.

Scientists at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago conducted a study suggesting that eating cinnamon could have a positive impact on the ability to learn. The study was conducted in mice, which they fed with ground cinnamon, a spice that when metabolized converts to sodium benzoate, a drug that the team says is used to treat brain damage.

As this substance enters the brain, it could increase CREB levels, a protein that is vital for creating memories. This is why adding cinnamon to your coffee could improve your memory.

Additionally, cinnamon may be good for lowering blood cholesterol and triglyceride levels, as according to a study published in the science journal Annals of Family Medicine, people who consume cinnamon regularly experienced decreased cholesterol levels. Total and LDL, or bad cholesterol, also lowered their triglyceride levels.

So now that you know some of the benefits that cinnamon brings to health, do not hesitate to include it in your diet and in your coffee every morning. Although remember that to enjoy good health it is necessary to have a balanced diet.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad