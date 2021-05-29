The benefit of the youtubers evening of Ibai Llanos

Miguel Munoz

@miguelmunoz_c

That organizing renowned evenings in Spain is complicated is more than known. With everything and despite the pandemic, in the last year we have had some with great prospects, but there is one that, although it does not present a poster with big names in boxing, has eclipsed all the others, and that is none other than the streamers evening hosted by well known content creator Ibai Llanos.

Within the world of boxing, these forays by people from other disciplines into the noble art have been widely criticized. In everyone’s memory are Mayweather’s fights with McGregor and Nasukawa or the one scheduled for June 6 against youtuber Logan Paul, but Ibai’s streamer evening is something else. There really are and will be critics, but there is a reality that cannot be ignored: the visibility that boxing has given in recent weeks.

In addition to this, we have seen how content creators have surrounded themselves with renowned national boxing professionals such as Sandor Martin or Tinin Rodriguez, They have published their trainings and have confessed how they have ended up hooking on this sport. Although it could be debated whether or not it is convenient for inexperienced people to fight and there are those who do not like this show, what is indisputable is what it has meant for boxing in the media, and this can lead to a benefit for it.

These streamers have a huge following that see them daily, of which a large number of them are very young boys and girls who have been watching their favorite content creators prepare for the evening for weeks. It is known that youtuber are the new references for young people, and that they enter boxing can be a push for hundreds of his followers to be interested in him and start filling the gyms, and this is a more than positive possibility. Perhaps Ibai’s evening could be the media push that boxing in Spain has been waiting for so many years.