The beneficial microorganisms of vaginal birth can be restored in caesarean sections

Babies born by Caesarean section are not exposed to the same microorganisms as those born by vaginal delivery, so they do not present the same microbiota. However, a study led in the US and involving several research centers in other countries, including the Institute of Agrochemistry and Food Technology (IATA), has proven for the first time that this set of beneficial microbes can be restored through exposure to the maternal microbiota just after delivery. The study is published in the scientific journal Med.

The human microbiota consists of billions of bacteria, viruses, fungi and other microorganisms that live in our bodies. Some are beneficial, and some are harmful. Women transmit these microorganisms to their babies naturally in childbirth, being the first colonizers of the intestine and helping to develop their immune system.

Alterations in the intestinal microbiota in neonates during the first year of life have been associated with an increased risk of disease development in children and future adults

María Carmen Collado, researcher at the CSIC

“Alterations in the intestinal microbiota in neonates during the first year of life have been associated with an increased risk of disease development in children and future adults”, reveals Maria Carmen Collado, CSIC researcher who leads the Spanish group in the study.

But the use of antibiotics and cesarean delivery interrupt this transmission of microorganisms, which is associated with an increased risk of developing non-communicable diseases such as obesity, allergies, asthma and various metabolic and immune pathologies.

“Cesarean delivery, exposure to antibiotics and low Breastfeeding are related to harmful effects on the microbiota. Therefore, it is necessary to develop new strategies to modulate it in the first moments of life. This study represents a clear example of a new postnatal intervention with effects during the first year of life ”, summarizes Collado.

Cesarean delivery, exposure to antibiotics, and poor breastfeeding are associated with detrimental effects on the microbiota

This new research analyzed 177 babies from four countries, including Spain, who were studied during their first year of life. Of these, 98 were born by vaginal delivery and 79 by cesarean section, 30 of which were exposed to the maternal microbiota with a gauze impregnated with vaginal microbiota.

The results show that the microbiota of babies born by caesarean section and exposed to the mother was similar to that of babies born vaginally. Furthermore, it was observed that the vaginal microbiota of the mothers at the time of delivery was similar to that of other parts of their bodies (intestine, mouth and skin).

Pioneering study

This is the first large observational study multicenter testing how to restore natural exposure to maternal vaginal microorganisms in babies born by caesarean section. In addition, it shows that this presentation normalizes the development of the microbiota during the first year of life.

The authors will now focus on conducting clinical trials to determine whether normalization of the microbiota translates into protection against short- and long-term risk of disease.

Now, the next steps will focus on conducting randomized clinical trials to determine whether normalization of the microbiota translates into protection against short- and long-term risk of disease.

“We need more research to determine which bacteria protect against obesity, asthma and allergies, diseases that share an underlying inflammation,” he says. Maria Gloria Domínguez Bello, professor at Rutgers University (USA) and lead author of the study. “Our results support the hypothesis that the transfer and acquisition of maternal microbiota normalizes the development of the microbiome of babies,” he concludes.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 15% of births require caesarean section to avoid risks in the life of the mother or baby, but in countries such as Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Iran and China, cesarean delivery is carried out in more than 70% of births in cities. In Spain, births by cesarean section are between 25 and 28%, that is, one in four deliveries, almost double that recommended by the WHO.

Fountain: CSIC

Rights: Creative Commons.