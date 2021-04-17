The benches between Dodgers and Padres were emptied after a pitch

The benches of Los Angeles Dodgers and the Fathers of San Diego were emptied after a pitch to Jorge Mateo in the MLB 2021.

In what was the first game of the first series of the season between the Dodgers and the Padres, Jorge Mateo pinch hitting when Dennis Santana hit him with a pitch.

Both exchanged words while Mateo walked towards the initial, Dennis Santana walked towards Mateo and they continued arguing until Max Muncy intervened so that the problem did not happen to adults and there the benches were emptied.

Here the video:

Dennis Santana hits Jorge Mateo and the benches clear in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/MO7oZhZ0a0 – Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) April 17, 2021

Did Dennis Santana blow a kiss to Jorge Mateo? pic.twitter.com/kdKgJWT3hh – Brent Maguire (@ bmags94) April 17, 2021

It is not known if any of these will be fined or suspended, since none were ever touched, although they were close to that. The rivalry between Fathers from San Diego and Los Angeles Dodgers each time it grows more, each team is better and better and therefore, these games are the most intense of the MLB.

This was just the first game of the first series of both teams, this Saturday and this Sunday more things may happen if any player receives a pitch.

Both players are Dominicans, but from different provinces and are quite far away, it seems that under no circumstances did they ever compete professionally, since, since that fight between Manny Machado and Yordano Ventura, two Dominicans have not been close to fighting in the MLB.