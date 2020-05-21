The belt bag: The bag that has become fashionable again in 2020 | Instagram Special

One of the benefits and for others, a headache is the return of some trends or fads. This time the belts are the bags that have become a trend during this 2020 and apparently it will continue for a long time.

In the past, the belt bag was considered an accessory loved by some and hated by others, in addition to being a bag associated with completing work tasks and far from being considered an accessory of style and fashion. Until recently, when models and especially fashion influencers started using it.

Compared to other years, this 2020 is characterized by minimalist fashion and accessories. This means that we will see many examples of belt bags and wallets in small sizes, vibrant colors and made of leather, leather and fabric, with a strap made of the same material or large chains.

How are the belts to be used?

As we usually know this bag, the belt bag will be used in its traditional way with some variations to the hip or waist, according to the outfit you choose and the style of the bag, this will be the trend bag for all women.

As we can see on various social networks, the belts will be used crosswise on the chestSince the part of the bag will go through the back and in the case of women with little bust, they will be placed towards the front.

Big and thick chains

The thick and big chains will be the fashionable touch the belt bags will have. The latest designs show models of belt bags with large chains and a small size in the bag. Such is the case of the big fashion houses that have made their own version of a more sophisticated belt bag.

For those women who want to use a belt bag with different stylesIn addition to the classics made of fabric or leather, the designers have implemented prints of geometric shapes, pastel colors, patches with current designs and texture on the bags.

Visit our channel Youtube

.