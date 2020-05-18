There is no doubt that this is already personal. 2020 is determined to slap us after slap through bad news and amidst the suffering we still face because of the coronavirus just sent us another one: The beloved comedian Fred Willard passed away this weekend at the age of 86.

Just a few days ago we celebrated the launch of the first trailer for ‘Space Force’ – Netflix series starring Steve Carell – where Fred Willard gave life to one of the characters, and Today we learn that the actor can no longer be enjoyed on screen. According to CNN, Willard’s representative revealed that the actor died Friday night of natural causes.

In the trailer we saw very little of Willard, because only the actor in a robe is seen talking on the phone, but we are sure that his participation will get us a huge smile when we can finally see the series on screen. Steve Carell himself described Fred as “the funniest person he has ever worked with” in a message shared via Twitter following the news of his departure.

Fred Willard was the funniest person that I’ve ever worked with. He was a sweet, wonderful man. – Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) May 16, 2020

As Troy McClure said in The Simpsons, you may remember him for his role in series like ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ and ‘Modern Family’, comedies for which he was nominated for an Emmy Award. However, Willard also left a huge mark on the cinema with his participation in films such as ‘American Pie’, ‘Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy’ and ‘Wall-E’

The daughter of dear Fred Willard, Hope Mulbarger, reported that her father “He kept moving, working and making us happy until the end ”, in addition to offering him an emotional goodbye: “We love him very much! We will miss him forever. ” A big screen who is impossible to name without a smile on his face.