‘The belly of the sea’ sweeps the Malaga Festival

The 24th edition of Malaga Festival has ended with a very clear winner: ‘The belly of the sea’, the film directed by Agustí Villaronga and which adapts a text by Alessandro Baricco, has won six Biznagas, including Best Film and Best Actor. ‘Destello bravío’, by Ainhoa Rodríguez, has won two awards and ‘Karnawal’ has become the Best Ibero-American Film. Here is the complete list of honors:
GOLDEN BIZNAGA FOR THE BEST SPANISH FILM, endowed with 10,000 euros
The belly of the sea (The belly of the sea)by Agustí Villaronga
Agustí Villaronga, during his speech of gratitude when collecting the award for Best Film for “The Belly of the Sea”
Juan Naharro GimenezGetty Images
GOLDEN BIZNAGA FOR THE BEST IBERO-AMERICAN FILM, endowed with 10,000 euros
Karnawalby Juan Pablo Félix
SILVER BIZNAGA SPECIAL JURY AWARD
Flash Bravíoby Ainhoa Rodríguez
SILVER BIZNAGA TO THE BEST DIRECTION
Agustí Villaronga by El ventre del mar (The belly of the sea)
BIZNAGA DE PLATA ‘HOTEL AC MÁLAGA PALACIO’ FOR THE BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE
Tamara casellas by Ama
Tamara Casellas, Best Actress for “Ama”
Juan Naharro GimenezGetty Images
SILVER BIZNAGA ‘STARVIEW STYLE’ FOR BEST MALE PERFORMANCE
Roger Casamajor by El ventre del mar (The belly of the sea)
Roger Casamajor, Best Actor for “The Belly of the Sea”
Juan Naharro GimenezGetty Images
SILVER BIZNAGA FOR THE BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE PERFORMANCE
Maria Romanillos for the consequences
SILVER BIZNAGA FOR THE BEST MALE SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE
Alfredo Castro by Karnawal
SILVER BIZNAGA FOR BEST SCRIPT
Agustí Villaronga and Alessandro Baricco by El ventre del mar (The belly of the sea)
SILVER BIZNAGA FOR BEST MUSIC
Marcús JGR by El ventre del mar (The belly of the sea)
SILVER BIZNAGA ‘XIAOMI’ FOR THE BEST PHOTOGRAPH
Josep María Civit and Blai Tòmas by El ventre del mar (The belly of the sea)
SILVER BIZNAGA TO THE BEST ASSEMBLY
Jose Luis Picado by Brave Flash
