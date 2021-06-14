‘The belly of the sea’ sweeps the Malaga Festival

The 24th edition of Malaga Festival has ended with a very clear winner: ‘The belly of the sea’, the film directed by Agustí Villaronga and which adapts a text by Alessandro Baricco, has won six Biznagas, including Best Film and Best Actor. ‘Destello bravío’, by Ainhoa ​​Rodríguez, has won two awards and ‘Karnawal’ has become the Best Ibero-American Film. Here is the complete list of honors:

GOLDEN BIZNAGA FOR THE BEST SPANISH FILM, endowed with 10,000 euros

The belly of the sea (The belly of the sea)by Agustí Villaronga

Agustí Villaronga, during his speech of gratitude when collecting the award for Best Film for “The Belly of the Sea”

GOLDEN BIZNAGA FOR THE BEST IBERO-AMERICAN FILM, endowed with 10,000 euros

Karnawalby Juan Pablo Félix

SILVER BIZNAGA SPECIAL JURY AWARD

Flash Bravíoby Ainhoa ​​Rodríguez

SILVER BIZNAGA TO THE BEST DIRECTION

Agustí Villaronga by El ventre del mar (The belly of the sea)

BIZNAGA DE PLATA ‘HOTEL AC MÁLAGA PALACIO’ FOR THE BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE

Tamara casellas by Ama

Tamara Casellas, Best Actress for “Ama”

SILVER BIZNAGA ‘STARVIEW STYLE’ FOR BEST MALE PERFORMANCE

Roger Casamajor by El ventre del mar (The belly of the sea)

Roger Casamajor, Best Actor for “The Belly of the Sea”

SILVER BIZNAGA FOR THE BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE PERFORMANCE

Maria Romanillos for the consequences

SILVER BIZNAGA FOR THE BEST MALE SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE

Alfredo Castro by Karnawal

SILVER BIZNAGA FOR BEST SCRIPT

Agustí Villaronga and Alessandro Baricco by El ventre del mar (The belly of the sea)

SILVER BIZNAGA FOR BEST MUSIC

Marcús JGR by El ventre del mar (The belly of the sea)

SILVER BIZNAGA ‘XIAOMI’ FOR THE BEST PHOTOGRAPH

Josep María Civit and Blai Tòmas by El ventre del mar (The belly of the sea)

SILVER BIZNAGA TO THE BEST ASSEMBLY

Jose Luis Picado by Brave Flash

