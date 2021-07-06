The Bells that he dedicated to the emigrants and five other moments by Raffaella Carrà

Raffaella Carrà, in a file image. (Photo: Mondadori Portfolio via Mondadori via .)

A myth is gone. The mythical Raffaella Carrà died this Monday at the age of 78, as confirmed by her partner, the choreographer Sergio Japino. The artist has left a list of hits such as In love, everything is beginning, You have to come to the south or What pain and many television memories in the retina of the Spanish.

The singer appeared for the first time on Spanish television in 1975 when she visited the program Ladies and gentlemen and finished conquering the Spanish public. After his performance, he released a compilation album in Spanish and its success led TVE to give him his own program La hora de Raffaella Carrà (1976).

Since then, she became a regular on the small Spanish and Italian screen, where she was active until just a year ago. During his nearly 50 years of television career, he left some of these moments:

1. The elasticity of their dances, from minute 1

This was her first performance in Ladies and Gentlemen, shortly after being censored in Italy for showing the navel at RAI. His movements and his impressive ballet marked a before and after on television.

2. He dedicated his bells to the emigrants with Ramón García

The Italian accompanied the mythical presenter to welcome 1998 from the Puerta del Sol. As she herself confessed, it was the first time that she participated in this ceremony and recalled the Italian traditions to say goodbye to the year. At the end of the bells, Raffaella wanted to dedicate the welcome of the year to “all the emigrants who are all over the world with the name of Spain aloft and to the Italians as well.”

3. His awkward responses …

