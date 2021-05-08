the Bell Tower receives Olivenza

05/08/2021 at 12:03 PM CEST

The Olivenza visit this Sunday to The ejido to measure yourself with Bell tower in their seventh match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which will begin at 12:00.

The Bell tower He reaches the seventh day with the desire to recover points after having lost his last game against him Racing Valverdeño by a score of 2-1. Since the competition began, the hosts have won four of the six games played so far, with 21 goals scored against 40 conceded.

On the visitors’ side, the Olivenza He took the victory against the Valdivia during their last match of the competition (6-0), with so many Joaqui, Juanjo, Alex Romero, Susmel, For your Y Alvero Lamb, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the fiefdom of the Bell tower. To date, of the six games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won three of them with a figure of 32 goals in favor and 31 against.

As a local, the Bell tower he has won twice and has drawn once in three games played so far, indicative figures that he is getting a good baggage of points in his stadium. At home, the Olivenza They have a record of two wins and a draw in three games they have played so far, which means that the hosts will have to defend their goal against a very powerful opponent away from home.

Regarding the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the Olivenza they are ahead of the home team with a one point advantage. The team of Diego Gallardo He comes into the match in fourth position and with 28 points before the match. For his part, the Olivenza it has 29 points and ranks third in the competition.