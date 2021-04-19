The Bell Tower is imposed on the Llerenense stadium

04/18/2021 at 10:36 PM CEST

The Bell tower won the Fill 2-3 during the match held this Sunday at the Fernando Robina. The Fill came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after winning at home by a score of 2-3 at Valdivia. For his part, Bell tower won their last two competition matches against the UD Edge Fountain at home and the Olivenza away from home, by 1-0 and 0-1 respectively and accumulated three victories in a row in the competition. After the match, Llerena’s team is second at the end of the match, while the Bell tower is third.

The game started in a positive way for the Campania team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Masters in minute 16. He put the tables on Fill through a goal from Noni moments before the final whistle, at 42, concluding the first half with a 1-1 on the light.

The second period began in an excellent way for the Bell tower, who took advantage of the play to cross the net of his rival with a goal of Antonio in minute 54. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the visiting team in minute 66 thanks to a goal from Diaz. But later the Llerena team approached the scoreboard with a goal from David Camps on the verge of the end, in the 90, ending the duel with the score of 2-3.

During the match held in the Fernando Robina, the referee did not show any yellow cards in the entire duel. However, he sent off the field with a direct red card to From Tena (2 yellows), by the visiting team.

With this result, both teams are left with 27 points in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

On the following day of the Second Phase of the Third Division the Fill will play against him Chinato away from home, while the Bell tower will face in his stadium against Trujillo.

Data sheetLlerenense:Sabater, Carlos Toy, Noni, Fortes, Sergio Cebada, Salas, Tome Moliner, De Giovanni, Kaká, Calvo and David CampsBell tower:Tena, Barquero, Moreno, Miguel, Antonio, Ikwu, Cobo, Amos, Cabanillas, Franco and DiazStadium:Fernando RobinaGoals:Amos (0-1, min. 16), Noni (1-1, min. 42), Antonio (1-2, min. 54), Diaz (1-3, min. 66) and David Camps (2-3 , min. 90)