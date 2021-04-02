The Belgian Police dispersed thousands of attendees to a fake festival that they attended for a hoax

Several hundred police officers intervened this Thursday to vacate an esplanade in the Bois de la Cambre park in Brussels in the presence of thousands of people who they had been summoned to a festival called ‘La Boum’ which turned out to be false.

Police used a drone to warn the nearly 2,000 attendees that they faced fines or arrests by congregating in large groups. The forces of order organized to evacuate this area of ​​one of the largest parks in the Belgian capital and resorted to agents on horseback, tear gas and a tanker that squirted water some groups reluctant to leave.

Some people they threw bottles at the officers and shouted slogans like “Freedom” or “Police, fuck you.” Many of the evacuees returned to the park by other paths.

Detainees and officers injured

One of the young people attending the meeting, named Mehdi, considered that the reaction of the Police had been “unnecessary” And while he admitted that some people were breaking the rules, he pointed out that most were sitting on the ground and many of them were wearing masks. “The evacuation actions do not protect the health of the people,” he lamented.

Two hours after the start of the police intervention, a spokesman for the security forces reported that so far four people had been arrested and three officers had been injured for the bottle toss.

The Police had announced a reinforcement of their presence this Thursday in the Bois de la Cambre park after this event was convened on Facebook and around 18,000 people signed up while another 51,000 expressed their interest in a show that was not produced.

“The activity ‘La Boum’ (…) is a fake news of April Fools’ Day and therefore it will not be carried out. No authorization has been given for a possible festival and the police will reinforce their presence there, “wrote the Brussels-Ixelles Police on their Twitter profile.

Organized by “freethinking” artists

In an interview with the newspaper La Libre Belgique, the alleged organizers, masked, presented themselves as representatives of a collective of artists and “free thinkers” that, using the well-known work of the surrealist painter René Magritte that shows a pipe with the title “This is not a pipe”, they assured that “This is not a festival” and they announced more initiatives in the future.

However, Facebook indicated that The event would begin this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. GMT) and would end on Friday at 7:00 a.m. (5:00 GMT), although the date was later changed to the same days but of the year 2022.

The alleged festival was planned just one day after a court of first instance ordered the Belgian federal government end all exceptional measures taken against the pandemic of the coronavirus within a maximum period of 30 days as they are considered illegal. The Executive has already announced that it will appeal the sentence.

The night before, the Police intervened in the Cinquentenaire park to evict groups of people present in the area shortly before 10 p.m., when the curfew came into force due to the pandemic. The Brussels Prosecutor’s Office recalled that Anyone present at an event of this type who does not respect sanitary measures can be sanctioned in accordance with current criminal policy directives.