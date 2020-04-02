The Board of Directors of the Jupiler Pro League has expressed its desire not to end this 2019-2020 season due to the coronavirus crisis. Thus, in the absence of the decision being ratified by the General Assembly, the current classification would be the final one, with Bruges being crowned the Belgian league champion.

The decision was made unanimously by the members of the Board of Directors meeting by conference call: «The Board of Directors made a unanimous opinion to the General Assembly not to resume the competitions of the 19-20 season and accept the current classification as final.«, Read the communiqué of the competition

“The Board of Directors has taken note of the recommendations of Dr. Van Ranst and the authorities, according to which it is highly unlikely that meetings with the public can take place before June 30. The current situation does not allow us to know whether and when a resumption of group training can be planned and when, “he added.

It is a mere recommendation “taking into account public health” from the Board of Directors to the General Assembly, which will have to ratify the decision on April 15. If you do, the Jupiler Pro League would be terminated and Bruges would be the champion after 29 days played.