Maes maintains that they continue talking to the Government and the FOM about the race

The Belgian government banned crowds until September and the event is August 30

The only thing that is official is the indefinite suspension of ticket sales

The head of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, Vanessa Maes, has denied the rumors of the possible cancellation of the Belgian GP F1 2020. At the moment, the representatives of the Belgian circuit continue to negotiate with both the Government and the FOM about a possible closed door race.

A couple of weeks ago, the Belgian Government banned the presence of crowds until September, a decision that fully affected the Belgian GP, ​​given that this event is scheduled for the weekend of August 28-30. Consequently, they could not hold the event as planned and therefore, they suspended the sale of tickets indefinitely.

If the Belgian GP remains on its official date, it should be held without an audience and behind closed doors, something that the promoters of the event have not ruled out. Maes denies that they have lowered their arms.

“Still we are in contact with the FOM and the Government to organize our GP weekend behind closed doors, “said Maes in words collected by the Belgian newspaper La Derniere Heure.

In addition, it has also been rumored that the Italian GP in Monza and the Dutch GP in Zandvoort will also not be part of this new calendar. Of course, both parties have denied these rumors. The Italians have assured that it is totally false news while the Dutch consider giving their arm to twist and helping Formula 1 with a closed-door event.

The coronavirus crisis is generating many problems for Formula 1 itself and also for the promoters of the circuits, especially the Europeans. At the moment, two events have been canceled this season – the one in Monaco and the one in France – in addition to the suspension of the Australian GP in March, which was a serious blow to the organization, given that the drivers, the teams and fans were already in Albert Park.

