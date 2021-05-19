The Belgian Federation presses to vaccinate the selection before the Eurocup

05/19/2021 at 10:36 AM CEST

The Belgian Football Federation wants the players and the technical team present at the Eurocup are vaccinated against Covid-19 before the tournament. This will happen with athletes who compete in the Tokyo Olympics one month after.

“We must not forget that they are ambassadors of Belgium, that they will be observed a lot for a month. We must not run the risk of having cases in the team, it would not be welcomed”, said the president of the Belgian Federation, Mehdi Bayat, in statements that the public radio television RTBF collects this Wednesday.

According to the newspaper DH Les Sports, the members of the Belgian team will be considered a priority. The decision will be announced this Wednesday and the doses will be administered at the vaccination center of Heysel, where the famous Brussels football stadium was located.

The head of the Royal Belgian Union of Association Football Societies (URBSFA) specified that the objective of the Federation “It is not only to vaccinate the team, but also perhaps to use their image to make sure that the population that still doubts about the vaccination approves the course”.

The 26 Belgian internationals called up by the coach, Roberto Martinez, as well as its technical team, will concentrate in Belgium on May 31 and will travel to St. Petersburg on June 11 to face Russia the next day.

The Belgian footballers would not enter the groups to which the vaccine is being administered for now and the federation seeks to grant them the same consideration as the Belgian Olympic athletes, who will be considered as a priority in the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus facing the Olympic Games programmed in Tokyo between July 23 and August 8.

The Belgian contingent for the Tokyo Games will be about 170 Olympians and others 55 Paralympians, while the Belgian football team for the Eurocup will not reach a hundred people. “Given the small number of athletes concerned by the decision, the impact on the vaccination campaign will be practically non-existent”, said in early April the director of high performance of the COIB, Olav Spahl, following the agreement to protect Olympic athletes.