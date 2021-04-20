The Belgian dilemma continues in Madrid: “Hazard is not here to play”

Real Madrid Three key points will be played this Wednesday at the Ramón de Carranza stadium and will do so with several casualties. One of them is the Belgian Eden Hazard, who arrived at the club in a stellar plan and has not yet been able to prove it on the court due to countless injuries in two years.

He could barely play nine league games this season, in which he scored two goals for the white cause. And as it is already recurring, he is not ready to enter the call, according to what Zidane declared at a press conference.

“If Hazard is not there, it is because he is not at one hundred percent. The important thing is that when he returns, he is 100%. The feeling of Eden is not the same and you have to be very attentive. Tomorrow (Wednesday) he will not be there ”, declared the French coach.

Along with Hazard, Kroos will not be there either. The German did not train with the group this morning in Valdebebas. Mendy, Fede Valverde, Lucas Vázquez and Sergio Ramos are Madrid’s other casualties.

Carvajal and Varane will be in Madrid

“I just said it, it’s a different case. His feeling is the most important, ”Zidane stressed about a new question to Hazard. And as in the press room they were insistent on the subject, Zidane gave his last answer: “Think what you want, but tomorrow (Wednesday) he will not be there to play.”

Those who will be there to make the trip and play are Dani Carvajal and Raphael Varane. Two players who were out for several weeks due to injury and will strengthen the defense. Others who will be are Casemiro and Nacho.

On the subject of the European Club Super League, promoted by Florentino Pérez and 11 other clubs from the Old Continent, Zidane was more of a dribbler than normal and did not want to leave an important sentence.