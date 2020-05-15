It seems the world upside down. When all European football is preparing to return to competition after two months of hiatus, the league of Belarus (the only one in the old continent that did not stop any day and continued its activity despite the coronavirus pandemic) announced the postponement of two of their matches due to suspicion that a couple of players could be infected with COVID-19.

According to information from the Federation of this country, These cases would come from footballers from Minsk, who is in the honor division, and from Arsenal., which it does in the silver division. Because of this, the matches that would face Minsk and Neman from Grodno on May 15 and Arsenal and Gomel’s Lokomotiv on May 16 have been postponed without a return date.

POSSIBLE SUSPENSION OF THE COMPETITION

If it occurs it would be paradoxical. But it is an option that is on the table. The Belarusian league could also fall due to the coronavirus. About the pandemic in the country, the nation’s president, Alexandr Lukashenko, was forceful. “The epidemiological situation in the country is bearable and many countries are emulating ours to return to normal life,” said the president.

Likewise, the Belarusian Federation also took the opportunity to stress that all necessary security measures are being taken to contain the virus, including the use of antiseptics and separation (social distancing) between fans, who are also tested for temperature before entering the stadiums.

