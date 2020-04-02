With football in Europe stopped as a result of the coronavirus, the Belarusian League is the only one that continues its course. The competition has not stopped during these days, when the crowds have been banned in the rest of the continent as a result of the health crisis caused by the pandemic. With small outbreaks that seem controlled, soccer and ice hockey, two of the most important sports in the country, have not closed, which has allowed the Vysshaya Liga close 10 television agreements to broadcast its games in countries like Russia, Israel or India.

The 2020 season may be the most successful in the history of Belarusian football. Without competition across Europe, its league remains one of the only ones that have not stopped worldwide as a result of COVID-19. It is not even played behind closed doors, having gathered last day in the derby played between FC Minsk and Dinamo to 3,000 spectators.

Used to being eclipsed by the neighboring leagues of Ukraine and Russia, in addition to the major European leagues, the break has given it a leading role that they are taking advantage of to the maximum. The football ‘monkey’ has caused the Belarusian League to have sold its television rights in both neighboring countries, among others.

Single BATE Borisov and Dynamo Minsk -accustomed to participating in the first rounds of the Champions League and the Europa League- escape anonymity of a league that tries to take advantage of this crisis to gain notoriety. With audiences skyrocketing, the Vysshaya Liga tries to gain popularity and escape a crisis to which the rest of the continent’s leagues seem doomed once activity resumes.

With a schedule different from that of the major leagues, due to the extreme winter weather conditions, its season has just started. Only two days have been played, but it does not seem that it will stop. While the rest of the leagues lose millionaire contracts with televisions and sponsors due to the break, in Belarus soccer makes its August with the season just released.