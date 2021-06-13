The Belarra moment

Ione Belarra (Photo: JLCereijido / .)

When he got to the office, it was all dark woods. As from other times, with heavy furniture, the kind that seems to smell like cigar smoke. From the window you could see the neighboring Prado Museum. The first coalition government since the Second Republic has just been formed, and Ione Belarra had been in charge of negotiating the structure itself with the socialist Félix Bolaños. Within this new institutional architecture, she was assigned the Secretary of State for the 2030 Agenda, a key position in the Vice Presidency that Pablo Iglesias would lead.

She decided to give that office a little life and placed a tower of colored cubes with the objectives of the 2030 Agenda. So she herself could not imagine what would happen in a few months (the largest pandemic in a century) and that in a short More than a year she would have to leave that room … to go up to another floor to occupy the most important office as minister after Iglesias left. And, in addition, from this Sunday he takes the reins of the party. There is nothing.

Take the game at 33 years old. Although he is one of the trusted people of Iglesias, he arrives to print his stamp and a different style from day one: it will be a more choral, more feminine and more peripheral direction. A different profile than up to now, since she had not previously been a member of other parties, was not one of the founders and collects the witness already within the Government.

In this way, a new model will be adopted, in the style of the PNV. Belarra will be the great reference within Podemos, while Yolanda Díaz will exercise the leadership of the purple within the Executive. Sources of the candidacy explain what is to come: “Podemos has changed the course of the history of Spain. Now it opens …

