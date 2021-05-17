The beginning of an era that can be completed with a historic triplet

05/17/2021 at 1:12 PM CEST

Barça’s undeniable triumph in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final will open a new stage not only in the club and in Spanish football, but also on a social level

Barça wants to round off the season with a triplet that would be even more historic

It is difficult to write with Barça’s exhibition in the Göteborg final still on the retina and trying to do it with enough perspective to speak of the beginning of a new era. However, no one doubts at this point that May 16, 2021 will remain as a date for history.

The confirmation that women’s football has taken the final step. In Barcelona and in Spain. What makes you enjoy. Which represents the purest values ​​of sport: work as the basis of success, the ability to excel, dedication, camaraderie. The emotion and the passion, but also the show. That the model is very much alive. That every effort is worth it. A life lesson. That champions are not born, but are built with a lot of work behind and learning from each and every one of the defeats.

Those scars that Barça players look at with pride today because they know that They are the same ones that have taken them where they are today: to the top of Europe, a place where they intend to continue for a long time because no one doubts that the path of this team has not come to an end. In fact, the next short-term objective is none other than the Queen’s Cup – from May 26 to 30 the Final Four is played- and that could round off the season with the conquest of a historic treble. The triumph of the model