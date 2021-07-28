The Beginner’s Mind | Health News

Share

Human beings learn from the moment we are born.

Sometimes this learning is done consciously and on purpose, with intentionality.

But on many other occasions, we learn unconsciously and indirectly, using the observation as a basic medium.

And it is that observing is a very intelligent way to learn, because we look at a person who is used to doing things that we do not know. We observe an expert.

In this sense, there is a concept that Buddhists talk about … the beginner’s mind.

Understanding the beginner’s mind

This concept refers to an attitude that we must maintain towards life. It’s a state of consciousness that allows us observe things from a curious perspective, willing to experience things without judging them.

A beginner is curious, eager to learn, and keeps his mind open to anything he may discover.

I think that is the attitude that we must maintain in life … be open to what comes to us and the lessons we will learn.

What happens is that this attitude requires effort and we don’t know where to start, because being a beginner means admitting that we don’t know everything, and sometimes we feel vulnerable By admitting that there are things we don’t know

The key to being a beginner is admitting that we don’t know everything and that we are willing to learn.

We can be learners and beginners of life, which will allow us to take any situation or experience, to make us wiser.

We can and should also be observers of our minds and emotions, because what happens within us, marks the way we will live and creates the reality that we live.

Are mistakes lessons?

On my inner growth path, I have discovered that mistakes are learning opportunities. Actually i think mistakes are lessons.

Our intense emotions make us see and feel that mistakes are something we must reject, something undesirable from which we cannot learn anything. Although these errors help us to know ourselves better and to be aware of what we must modify to live in a more balanced way.

When we modify our idea about mistakes, our way of living changes radically. Suddenly “bad” things turn into teachers and we become students eager to learn. In this way, we stop depending on the positive result of what we live, to begin to live in the present, flowing with life.

Many people wonder why life brings them over and over again the same situations vital … the answer is clear … the situations they will be repeated until we learn the pending lessons. We should not see this repetition as a punishment, but as an opportunity to continue evolving.

I do not believe that there are errors, only situations arise whose result is not what is expected, but that opens the door to deep learning and wisdom.

The key is to learn and share

I believe that life consists of learning and sharing what has been learned with others.

What good is it that I learn something important if I cannot communicate it to others so that they also learn?

Remember that a simple way to learn is through observation.

So when you read my words every week, you learn something new that you did not know and in this way my learning becomes our learning.

All human beings have the dual role of teacher and student. And we must remember to be present in both roles. Because this is how humanity evolves.

Now think about it … Do you have the mind of a beginner? Do you play the role of teacher and student?

Connect with the learner in you, share what you learn every day