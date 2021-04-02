The before in the present of the Mexican comedy

The new wave of comedy, the disappearance of open television programs for the figures that dominated the 90s and the first 10 years of the new century represented the first step in the challenge of making people laugh, telling jokes.

Programs like To the rhythm of the night or Comedians, both produced by Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo, were the main showcases for figures like Jorge Falcón, Carlos Eduardo Rico or Teo González, among a long list of comedians who today can be considered as “the old guard”.

With the arrival of stand up, which was consolidated in Mexico as of 2010, the TV spots were reduced to comedy series, even when in the middle of 2020, Mexicans consumed 13 more minutes a day of open television, according to data from Nielsen Ibope.

But just as the consumption of open television remains strong, the content of digital platforms and social networks also has a preponderant role in the preferences of Mexicans.

According to the Federal Telecommunications Institute, 55 percent of Mexicans use the internet as a source of audiovisual content, which includes media such as Youtube, the digital versions of traditional channels, and social networks, where particularly TikTok gained presence in the pandemic.

This space is now used by that “old guard”, who takes advantage of the minute they have to tell jokes or make videos with small sketches.

Carlos Eduardo Rico He was one of the first to get on this social network, in which today he accumulates 1.8 million followers and more than 15.5 million “likes”.

But the comedian entered Tik Tok from the hand of his son, Ramsés Rico, who has approximately 500 thousand followers more than his father, but who doubles the number of likes.

Jorge Falcon is another of the comedians who joined the social network of short videos, and with almost 600 thousand followers, he begins to take off in this virtual space, with what he does best, telling jokes with funny faces.

But Falcón does not limit himself to having a TikTok account, since in February of this year he launched his own YouTube channel, where he presents complete routines, while using streaming to bring joy to Mexican homes.

The comedian began his project after he was infected with coronavirus in October last year, and announced it, through another social network, this time the chosen one was Instagram.

Today, practically all comedians are on social networks, either through their own channels or through some fans who take up their old videos and socialize them through the internet.

It is enough to put the name of the favorite comedian in the TikTok search engine to find hundreds of minutes with jokes told by them, or even recreated by the followers of these people who for more than 30 years have dedicated themselves to starting laughter with Mexican humor .

