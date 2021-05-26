The before and after your sex change – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

A few months ago, that actress we all knew as Ellen Page made it known to the world that she was a trans person and that she would change her name to Elliot.

The world fell silent to hear what Elliot Page had to say, because with his message of courage he freed himself from a life in which he did not recognize himself: “I cannot express how good I feel at last being who I am, being my authentic ‘me’ ”.

The life of the actor, who is now 34 years old, took a 180 ° turn, as he gained freedom and greater self-confidence. He even became the first transsexual boy to appear on the cover of Time magazine, where we could observe his physical change accompanied by another equally strong message: “I am completely me.”

In that interview he reveals that it was at 9 years of age that he felt that he was a child trapped in a body that did not correspond to him. “I was nine years old and I decided to cut my hair, I already felt like I was a boy. I wanted to be a boy and I asked my mother if I could be one ”, he narrated.

Who is Elliot Page?

Elliot (formerly Ellen Page), was born on February 21, 1987 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, in Canada. From childhood he participated in various school plays. She gained fame at home when she played the character of Maggie MacLean in the television movie Pit Pony.

His film debut came with the film Marion Bridge (2002), but the feature film that gave him international presence was Hard Candy (2005), a thriller in which he worked with Patrick Wilson and that catapulted his career, as a year later it gave Life to Kitty Pryde in X-Men 3 (2006).

Information about El Universal