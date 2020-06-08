For Ivan Gusak, bees are his retirement plan. He kept them for years in Rostov, about a 15-hour drive south of Moscow, and had planned to make a living from the money he makes selling the honey they produce.

But last month, her apiary was wiped out. He discovered that a nearby farm had been applying pyrethroids to crops overnight. The chemical is legal for use in Russia, but it can have devastating consequences if applied incorrectly.

If the farmers had warned Gusak, he could have taken steps to protect his hives from the pesticide. But this did not happen.

“They told me they published a notice in the local newspaper, but it has limited circulation and I don’t receive it,” he said in an interview. “I will be 60 next year and I will be left destitute.” He said he sent the bodies of his dead bees for analysis, contacted police and is considering his legal options.

Gusak is far from the only one who has suffered. According to the Federal Beekeeping Research Center, approximately 30 regions of the country experienced the deaths last summer, with nearly 80,000 colonies, representing several billion insects that perished. The arrival of an agricultural plague that has already hit nations from Argentina to the United States received a great deal of media attention. The damage was so severe that beekeepers wrote to President Vladimir Putin asking for help.

Deaths are already accumulating this year, mainly due to the misuse of pesticides. Making sure 2020 is not worse for such a vast country seems to need government regulation at the national level, or some serious technological disruption.

But in Russia, the reality is somewhat different. Regulatory quirks and aversion to officials have paved the way for a company-led response. An advertising campaign and a national website to address the problem last month by Beeline de Veon, the country’s third-largest mobile phone company, could be the solution.

Having so many deaths in that season is unusual, and has to do largely with changes in pesticide use that accompany a shift to agriculture from buckwheat and sugar beet, said Alexey Nikolenko, a bee researcher at the branch Bashkortostan of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Although rapeseed is more profitable, it is also more vulnerable to infestation. Pesticides may need to be applied several times per season, compared to perhaps once for traditional crops. While many rules govern this – not when it is windy, not at noon – they are often not allowed –

“These farmers, who often lack experience with rapeseed, abuse pesticides,” said Nikolenko. “We never had bees dying during the summer season before.”

For Gusak and beekeepers like him, a warning system that is easier to use than a notice in a dark publication would be a great benefit.

As with many of the world’s problems, the tech industry is breaking into the bee scene. Anyone interested in monitoring the health of a colony can now connect a chip to a bee’s fur or install sensors on hives.

But even in California, a relatively dodgy approach to helping protect insects from agricultural chemicals has won their favor: There is now a website where beekeepers can pin a map to track the location of their hives for that can be notified of the planned fumigation. A similar approach is available elsewhere, such as the website. Bee Connected from Britain the Grand express from Ukraine as well as bees Save Beeline.

In Golden state, managers can face fines for not registering their hives, and the entire company is the product of a public-private partnership. It is more difficult to see how officials can obtain the same level of coordination between farmers and beekeepers that is needed in Russia.

For starters, much of Russian beekeeping is a hobby or hustle that tends to operate on the black market, according to researcher Nikolenko. Those who register with the authorities to obtain a veterinary passport can obtain the quality of their honey certified, but this also increases the possibility of regulatory probes and taxes. So while the Ministry of Agriculture keeps track of farmers and monitors which crops are being grown, it’s hard to see how a government-operated warning system would work, requiring the participation of both parties.

And the government does not see that there is a big problem. Agriculture accounted for $ 25 billion in export earnings last year; Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said in October that the damage caused by the massive bee deaths in 2019 was “negligible.” Beekeepers estimated the damage at $ 28 million.

Alexander Sergeev, a bee buff in the Lipetsk region south of Moscow, would disagree. Last year, it lost 30 colonies due to pesticide spraying. So in July, he created a website that allows both farmers and beekeepers to register, keeping their data private. A farmer who wants to apply pesticides can post a notice on the site a few days in advance. The system will send automatic alerts to all beekeepers within 7 kilometers, giving them time to relocate or cover the hives. The platform maintains the confidentiality of the data, without revealing the exact location and ownership of the hives and farmers’ fields.

“If we cannot ban pesticides, we should at least create an adequate warning system about their use,” he said in an interview. “Current warning methods (posting a notice in a local newspaper or warning regional authorities, which in turn would warn beekeepers) often don’t work.”

He released it for local use, and estimates that most farmers and beekeepers have signed up with the former, outperforming the latter. When bees die from pesticide poisoning, their owners may contact the police, or there may be legal action, and this creates a lot of expense and inconvenience. This website helps farmers avoid these costs, Sergeev said.

Alexander Korbut, vice president of the Russian Grain Union, a pressure group representing agricultural producers, believes the idea behind the website is a good one.

“Since pollination is basic to crop yield, farmers are generally interested in beekeepers placing hives near their fields,” he said. “Any idea that helps improve the flow of information makes sense.”

Sergeev’s attempt to attract national attention for his project did not work. He said he attended a meeting of federal lawmakers investigating the deaths and explained his system, but it went nowhere.

Meanwhile, the nation’s media had taken notice, with the national press running long articles. A dispute developed between the economy and the agricultural watchdog over who was responsible for controlling the application of pesticides.

This attracted the attention of Beeline, backed by billionaire Mikhail Fridman, to take a closer look at the issue. According to Irina Lebedeva, vice president of marketing, the company, which sports a black and yellow striped logo, is always looking for ways to tackle socially important issues, and helping solve a problem involving bees came naturally.

“Speaking to industry experts, we identified that the lack of timely communication between farmers and beekeepers often inadvertently results in the mass death of bees,” he said. “There has been no alert system across the country among them.”

After discussions with caregivers, farmers, officials, and others, as well as with people who had tried to develop their own warning system, the company began developing its own platform. Once he met Sergeev, he stopped struggling to develop his own. He acts as a consultant to help Beeline develop Save Bees nationwide, which was released on May 13.

The use of the platform is free and is not linked to the use of Beeline’s wireless services. The company has pledged to invest in the platform and attract public attention to bee deaths in the next three years, at which point it would like to outsource the project.

“It is good that a private company is creating a system to warn beekeepers, as many of them are reluctant to register with the Ministry of Agriculture,” said Arnold Butov, head of Russia’s national beekeepers union. “I hope it helps save the bees.”

With the assistance of Anatoly Medetsky.