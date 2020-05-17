Being at the Beckhams’ house during confinement is not boring at all. Taking into account that they do not have a ‘reduced space’ and given the charisma of the clan members, the Brit’s home breathes calm and hope despite the fact that many of his businesses have been paralyzed.

First of all, conscience

David is above all a conscientious and responsible man. As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, the former soccer player has wanted to issue a statement through his Social Networks in which he sends his best wishes to everyone and remembers the hygiene protocol that must be carried out before the Coronavirus.

Likewise, Beckham has postponed a photo of himself in a beret from home, in which, after being nominated by Kevin Bacon, he appears with a poster in which he makes it clear that he stays at home “for Victoria and the children.”

In the message of the publication you can read: “Let’s be home for those we love 🏠. Thanks @kevinbacon for nominating me. I will stay home for Victoria and our children, including Cruzie, who made her way in this photo😂. Let’s stop the spread of the coronavirus together, Share your own #IStayHomeFor photo with a poster like mine and tag six of your friends asking them to do the same. ”

Inter Miami

The gentleman’s great dream has been postponed by this terrible pandemic.

Although the MLS fulfilled the great promise it made to the Englishman, to become the owner of the Miami franchise, the real journey has not had a great trajectory since it has not been able to go much beyond its debut against LAFC at the Banc of California Stadium. In fact, the first home game at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday against the LA Galaxy was canceled.

Inter Miami is the team that has spent the most in its first season in MLS to be able to arm its rookie team, beats Atlanta and LAFC.

Team meetings are virtual.

Asking about kids and family is the usual. For @ulloa_victor and the guys, things are different of course. But in a way, all this has only brought them closer together. – Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 1, 2020

He has also spared no expense in terms of his new residence. As reported by local media a week ago, the businessman he would have bought a penthouse for 18 million euros to live in Miami.

Apparently, the ‘One Thousand Museum’, located on Biscayne Boulevard, is the building chosen by Beckham to establish his Miami home with his wife Victoria and their four children. It is a house of about 1,000 square meters with five bedrooms and six bathrooms, and a toilet.

Plans that, for now, must wait.

Together in England

And it is that the family is in their Costwolds residence, where they remain united and showing their support for the national health system.

Victoria, for her part, has been very sensitive to parents who have to be at home and act as teachers these days, with a text in which she gives advice to those who are in stressful situations.

Time with your pets and to remember old times. The love of football’s most galactic couple remains and grows at critical moments.

Parents, businessmen, celebrities and people. David and Victoria show us once again that their personal and professional success has solid foundations that are reinforced day after day.