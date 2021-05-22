The beauty secrets of Miss Universe, Andrea Meza

Getty Images Miss Universe, Andrea Meza, shares her 2 main beauty tips

It is no secret to anyone that the recently crowned Miss Universe, Andrea Meza, is a spectacular woman who looks great.

And in dialogue with the fashion and beauty expert from People in Spanish magazine, Kika Rocha, the Mexican shared two little beauty secrets that are her best little trick to stay beautiful and radiant.

The new Miss Universe assured that there are two details that people should take into account every day, in order to look much better and protect their skin.

“One tip that I am going to give you —and that is very useful— is to always use sunscreen on your face. It is super important, because it does not matter if you wash your face every day, if you use a thousand products, if you do not use sunscreen the sun will eventually be damaging your skin a lot “, commented the queen.

“The pollution, the light inside the homes also damages our skin a bit. Always use it! And drink water! They do not know how wonderful it is to simply drink your liters of water a day. Believe me, you are going to notice the difference ”.

Miss Universe also sent a message of security and about the importance of showing each one as they are, as another way to look beautiful.

The new Miss Universe also confessed in her interview that although many people may not believe it, when she was a teenager she was not the confident woman she is today.

“I was always very introverted, I was afraid to show myself how I really am, I was afraid of what they will say, I had anxiety about being around people. Standing in front of my classroom and exposing was terrifying. He wouldn’t let me sleep, I had to memorize everything I was going to say, I even forgot my name. Everything, ”said the winner of the title as the most beautiful in the world.

“I even got to a point where I had to take medication to control it. That was when I was in high school, but I was able to get off topic. I got over it, but I said to myself: ‘I don’t want to stay like this,’ “added the beauty queen.