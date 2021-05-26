The beauty secret that Victoria Beckham and Macarena Achaga share

Victoria Beckham revealed her secret for a couple of years via Instagram and yesterday, the Mexican actress shared in stories that she had been given a copper bottle and that she was very excited because she discovered all the benefits of drinking water from a container of this material.

Maca shared that according to ancient Ayurvedic medicine, drinking copper water is very beneficial for health since when it is stored in a container of this metal, they are released copper ions capes of destroying fungi, bacteria and viruses. In addition, it allows the three doshas or humors are balanced: Vata which refers to air, Pitta to fire and Kapha to water.