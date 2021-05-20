The beauty product hardest hit by the pandemic makes a triumphant return

Lipsticks / Getty

For some the personal product they have missed the most during the Covid 19 pandemic is elegant clothing, perfume, high heels … but for me it is lipstick. And I am not alone: ​​as restrictions are lifted and the mandatory use of face masks in the United States begins to be phased out, the cosmetics market is also beginning to recover, and in particular lipstick sales.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said last week that fully vaccinated people do not have to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or out, except in healthcare settings, public transportation, schools or in other areas where governments require a mask.

Lipstick resurgence

According to CNN Business, which cited data from market research firm IRI, lipstick sales in the United States reached $ 34.2 million in the month ended April 18, an increase of more than 80%. compared to the same period last year, although it is still below pre-pandemic levels of more than 40 million.

Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, told CNN Business in an email that lipstick is the top performer in all of the cosmetics segments.

The retailer noted that shoppers showed a strong preference for long-wear, smudge-proof lipsticks – basically, those that don’t rub off as easily inside a mask.

Cosmetics company Estee Lauder anticipates a resurgence of lipsticks and bold colors for the summer of 2021 and said it could anticipate the rebound in that cosmetics sector.

“We have been preparing for this renaissance in makeup for the past six months,” said Sam Cheow, global director of makeup innovation, portfolio and product development for The Estée Lauder Companies.

A hard blow during the pandemic

Lip care sales plummeted almost immediately when the pandemic struck: During the month ending April 11, 2020, “lip care and color” sales fell 15% and prices fell 28%, based on data compiled by McKinsey & Company.

One particular type of color and lipstick was the least affected during the pandemic.

“Matte lipsticks started winning almost immediately as soon as the masks mandates were established,” Larissa Jensen, vice president and beauty industry advisor at market research firm NPD Group, told Insider. “If you think about it, matte lipsticks are the least likely to stick to your mask and stay on your lip.”

Fashion for summer

Walmart revealed that customers are choosing bright colors like purples or blues, as well as browns, in what it called an “opportunity for customers to once again express their uniqueness.”

New trends, Cheow said, see vivid shades like orange, bright pink, magenta and purple on the lips for summer.

Cheow said that the most dominant lipstick texture is “satin” lipstick, which is characterized by dense, high coverage color tones with a bit of shine.

“Satin lipsticks are exploding in sales right now,” she said. “As venues continue to open up and we go out, lipstick is like instant gratification, a boost we haven’t had in the last 12 months and we miss it.”

And I can attest to the latter 😊

